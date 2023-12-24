Crypto companies bolster political donations

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

The crypto industry has significantly increased its political contributions in response to heightened scrutiny and regulatory pressure in Washington, according to a report published in the Financial Times.

Top players such as Coinbase, Circle, and a16z, along with prominent individuals including Ron Conway, Fred Wilson, and the Winklevoss twins, are actively funding pro-crypto legislators and advocating for stalled crypto-related bills in Congress. This surge in political engagement comes ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

Funding pro-crypto initiatives

This week, Coinbase, Circle, and a16z collectively contributed $78 million to Fairshake, a federal super PAC designed to promote “pro-crypto leadership.” Fairshake operates by accepting unlimited donations from both corporations and individuals, marking a significant shift in the industry’s political involvement.

Previously, the crypto sector had spent relatively small sums on political activities. For example, Coinbase’s lobbying budget for the year is expected to reach just $4 million, and Circle has spent a mere $760,000 since 2021, as per public filings.

Facing mounting Washington criticism

The crypto industry’s intensified political efforts are in response to an increasingly critical tone in Washington, with Senator Elizabeth Warren among the prominent voices calling for stricter crypto regulations.

In October, Warren and approximately 100 lawmakers penned a letter to the White House and Treasury, urging action against illicit crypto activities and citing concerns about national security risks associated with digital assets.

National security concerns

Senator Warren emphasizes her stance, contending that “Digital assets are creating a national security risk.” She argues that the unregulated nature of certain aspects of the crypto space makes it an attractive option for criminals.

Some actors within the crypto industry actively promote their disregard for international money laundering rules, further fueling concerns.

Tarnished reputation and regulatory scrutiny

Recent scandals, including the incarceration of Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of FTX, and regulatory actions against Binance for failing to combat money laundering and sanctions evasion, have marred the reputation of the crypto sector. These incidents have amplified political scrutiny and criticism of the industry within Congress.

Responding to regulatory gaps

Fairshake, the super PAC funded by crypto companies, has emerged partly in response to perceived congressional inaction regarding a comprehensive regulatory framework for crypto.

Current penalties and fines imposed on crypto firms primarily result from violations of existing federal securities and money laundering laws, highlighting the absence of comprehensive crypto-specific regulations.

Seeking common ground with traditional adversaries

Interestingly, even longstanding adversaries in Washington, such as Senator Warren and the banking industry, have found common ground regarding the need to impose anti-money laundering obligations on the crypto sector.

In December, Senator Warren introduced a bill aimed at aligning crypto regulations with established financial industry standards.

Election dynamics

The looming November elections are increasingly relevant to the crypto industry’s fundraising efforts, as the election’s outcome could substantially impact the regulatory landscape.

Shaping the regulatory future

As the crypto industry navigates a shifting political landscape, it remains steadfast in its commitment to influence the regulatory future of digital assets in Washington.

The sector’s heightened political engagement signifies its determination to protect and advance its interests in an evolving regulatory environment.