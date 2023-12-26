AstraZeneca to buy Gracell Biotechnologies in a $1.2 billion deal

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN), the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant, announced on Tuesday its plans to purchase Gracell Biotechnologies for up to $1.2 billion. This acquisition is a strategic move to enhance its cell therapy capabilities and solidify its presence in China, the world’s second-largest pharmaceuticals market.

Significant addition to AstraZeneca’s portfolio

Copy link to section

The cash transaction values Gracell at $2 per ordinary share, or $10 per American Depositary Share (ADS), with an additional contingent value right of $0.30 per ordinary share, contingent on meeting certain regulatory milestones.

This deal will introduce several experimental therapies into AstraZeneca’s existing portfolio.

Gracell’s shares surge following the announcement

Copy link to section

Following the acquisition news, shares of Gracell, based in China, saw a 65% increase in premarket trading in the United States. AstraZeneca has a significant presence in China, with the Asian country accounting for 13% of the company’s total sales in 2022.

Enhancing cell therapy expertise

Copy link to section

Susan Galbraith, AstraZeneca’s Vice President of Oncology R&D, stated that the acquisition of Gracell will augment AstraZeneca’s current cell therapy initiatives.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

AstraZeneca has already established its presence in CAR-T and T-cell receptor therapies for solid tumours. Gracell’s FasTCAR platform is noted for enhancing T-cell fitness, potentially increasing the effectiveness of treatments for patients.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Financial details and plans

Copy link to section

As part of the acquisition, AstraZeneca will gain Gracell’s cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, which totalled $234.1 million as of September 30, 2023. The deal is anticipated to be finalized in the first quarter of 2024.

AstraZeneca’s growing focus on China

Copy link to section

This acquisition comes on the heels of several other China-focused initiatives by AstraZeneca. Last month, the company entered a licensing agreement for an anti-obesity pill from China’s Eccogene.

Additionally, in August, AstraZeneca announced a contract manufacturing agreement with CanSino Biologics for its mRNA vaccine program.

Earlier this year, CEO Pascal Soriot mentioned that AstraZeneca had signed three licensing deals with Chinese companies, further highlighting the company’s growing interest in the Chinese market.

This strategic move by AstraZeneca underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its global reach and enhancing its capabilities in innovative therapeutic areas.

The acquisition of Gracell Biotechnologies represents a significant step in strengthening AstraZeneca’s position in the rapidly evolving field of cell therapy and its continued investment in the lucrative Chinese pharmaceutical market.