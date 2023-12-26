Global banks eliminated more than 60,000 jobs in 2023

In a significant shift from post-pandemic hiring trends, global banks have eliminated over 60,000 jobs in 2023. This marks one of the most substantial periods of job cuts since the financial crisis of 2007-08, underscoring a reversal from the hiring surge following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Investment banking sector hit hard by fee decline

The investment banking sector has been particularly affected, suffering from a reduction in fees for the second consecutive year. This decline, driven largely by a slowdown in dealmaking and public listings, has forced Wall Street banks to implement major headcount reductions to protect their profit margins.

Major mergers lead to significant job losses

The merger of Credit Suisse and UBS stands out as a major event in the banking sector, resulting in the loss of at least 13,000 jobs. With more redundancies expected in the near future, this merger is indicative of the significant changes and challenges facing the global banking industry.

Widespread job cuts across top global banks

According to the Financial Times, 20 of the world’s largest banks cut at least 61,905 jobs in 2023. This figure excludes smaller banks and minor staff reductions, suggesting that the total number of job losses in the sector is even higher. Major Wall Street banks such as Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan Chase collectively laid off at least 30,000 staff.

Various factors behind the job reductions

The reasons for these job cuts are multifaceted. Some banks are adjusting to overexpansion, while others are making strategic shifts or responding to political pressures for cost-cutting. The decrease in competition for talent, due to a slump in dealmaking activities, has also influenced these decisions.

Outlook remains bleak for global banking jobs

Looking ahead, the prognosis for jobs in the global banking sector is not encouraging. Experts anticipate that the trends observed in 2023 will persist into 2024, with banks likely adopting a more cautious stance in the face of ongoing economic challenges.

These developments highlight the unstable nature of the financial industry, where market dynamics and corporate strategies can dramatically affect employment and economic stability. As banks prepare for potentially more difficult times, the focus is on how they will manage these challenges while balancing their operational needs with the realities of the global economy.