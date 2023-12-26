Will Memeinator’s presale momentum make it a 10x meme crypto in 2024?

As the new year 2024 draws closer, investors will be preparing for the crypto goodies that come with it. Across the sector, investors are accumulating beaten-down tokens, with some crossing the year on a high. The new year also comes with new opportunities, and one that is uniquely positioning itself is Memeinator. We delve deeper into this crypto and reveal whether it is a worthwhile bet for a 1,000% gain.

What is Memeinator?

The meme crypto world may have taken a great leap from its nearly $0 market cap in 2020. Today, the meme sector is valued at more than $36 billion. Leading memes like Dogecoin occupy the top spots in the crypto market rank. But that has also come with a challenge – the uncontrolled growth of memes, some having little or no value.

Memeinator is a new crypto project that wants to change how meme crypto operates. The project taps into AI technology to help users invest in quality and the best meme tokens. The work of Memeinator is simple: identify parody, non-original, and low-quality memes using AI. Then, destroy them, allowing only the worthwhile projects to survive.

Memeinator team believes that the project will gain traction by giving investors a unique meme solution. The team then complements the use case with powerful marketing targeting to make Memeinator popular. As such, the team will work with leading influencers and list the tokens on the best exchanges.

Besides, Memeinator will dig deeper into the world of Web 3.0. A game will be launched at the end of the presale, featuring obliterating pursuits similar to Memeinator’s. There are also community NFTs to showcase the great works of the Memeinator team. Memeinator investors can also contribute towards building the project by staking their tokens. In return, they earn attractive rewards to supplement their passive incomes.

Is Memeinator a 10x investment in 2024?

Speculations are bound to arise whenever a quality project launches. To many analysts, Memeinator carries features and unique propositions to become the best meme. As such, analysts have earmarked a 10x gain in 2024, when the token is expected to debut on exchanges.

In our prediction, Memeinator is a 10x gainer in the medium term and up to 50x in the longer term. We base our prediction on the historical movements of other memes like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu price. These tokens have risen by more than 100x since they were launched, and Memeinator may not be an exception.

Earlier this year, PEPE, a newcomer, claimed more than 10,000% gains as it debuted. Therefore, a 10x gainer is a conservative projection for a quality project such as Memeinator.

Also, fundamentals align for Memeinator to claim a 10x gain in 2024. The project has a clear roadmap and use case, unlike its meme peers, which are built of mere excitement.

Since launching the presale a few weeks ago, investors have bought over $2.499 million worth of tokens. The robust presale signifies a project that has already won the hearts of investors. A post-listing speculation could enable the token to make an instant impact and fuel its price.

Is this the best time to buy Memeinator?

Like any other presale, investors enjoy the initial gains when the token becomes available on exchanges. Thus, buying Memeinator in presale might appeal to investors looking to capitalise on post-listing gains.

Memeinator presale is also exciting, and early buyers have a unique advantage over latecomers. The token price rises at every stage, delivering returns to early backers. For example, the token is now valued at $0.0166 in stage 10. When the presale opened, investors bought it much less at $0.01.

In simple logic, you spend less buying at an early stage than later, with 19 more stages to go. The project delivers a 132% ROI throughout the presale, with stages clearing quickly. Thus, it could be the best time to accumulate the token before the price rises.