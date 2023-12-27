Ripple (XRP) in 2024: upcoming bullish developments and price outlook

Ripple’s XRP remains among the leading digital coins in the cryptocurrency market, holding its spot as among the top five assets by value for over a decade. Meanwhile, the firm has been in a regulatory fight with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission, which has impacted XRP’s price actions.

Though Ripple enjoyed some legal victories against the regulator lately, the remittance crypto remained calm through December, jumping by only 2% on its monthly chart.

BTC 30D Chart on Coinmarketcap

XRP’s 2024 potential

In a recent YouTube video, a cryptocurrency analyst commented on Ripple’s 2023 performance and what the upcoming year could have, considering the broad market developments. The expert mentioned the substantial stride that XRP printed over the past twelve months.

The video cites crucial events, including Ripple’s legal win that welcomed clarifications about XRP as far as the ‘security’ status is concerned. Further, investors acquiring the alt on top United States exchanges will likely propel the crypto’s success in 2024.

The analysis discusses impending bullish developments, including the upcoming Amendments implementations on the Ripple Ledger, Bridges, and stablecoins. The upgrades will possibly improve XRP’s ecosystem with added utility.

Further, the analysts expect Ripple to make significant moves in the upcoming year. For instance, he expects diversified business streams and more acquisitions as the firm awaits its IPO. Also, the video stressed that a potential SEC settlement would be bullish for XRP and the entire crypto space.

#XRP $3.30 loading…



Xrp about to break a 5 year resistance.



I think XRP hits $3-7 in 2024.



$100 by 2030.



laugh now, cry later. pic.twitter.com/KNXzqat5vh — Myles G Investments (@MylesGinvest) December 26, 2023

Some trust the altcoin will climb to $3 – $7 in 2024 before exploding to $100 come 2030. Also, invezz.com highlighted XRP as among the digital coins with the potential to surge in the upcoming bull run.