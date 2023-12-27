SocialFi platform RepubliK teams up with Fireblocks for its Web3 security technology

RepubliK, a leading SocialFi platform, published a press release announcing a partnership with Fireblocks — an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for storing, moving, and issuing digital assets.

However, RepubliK will become the first social media platform to use Fireblocks’ technology. In doing so, it will join the ranks of Fireblocks’ other partnerships, including BNY Mellon, ANZ, ABN Ambro, and others.

Benefits of integrating Fireblocks’ solution

Fireblocks’ technology is used by its many partners for security, transparency, and similar benefits. With user security being RepubliK’s highest priority, integrating Fireblocks is a significant step for the platform.

RepubliK will set a new standard for safeguarding user transactions by integrating this tech.

The company’s press release says that the move will be significant for any Web2 users transitioning into the Web3 space, as Fireblocks’ technology will ensure that the new arrivals’ journey is trustworthy and secure.

Integrating an institutional-grade wallet like the one Fireblocks offers is typically complex and costly, which is why it is rarely seen on customer-focused platforms. However, RepubliK believes that it will be beneficial for its users.

Furthermore, it will also foster confidence in the forum among Web3 community members. In other words, with better security, RepubliK hopes to ensure that its existing users stay and that new users will come to its platform as they leave Web2 solutions behind.

Ensuring a seamless transition into Web3

The move will make RepubliK a pioneer in enhancing security in the SocialFi sector. The platform’s CEO, Daniel He, commented on the move, stating that RapubliK’s focus remains steadfast on revolutionizing the social media experience by integrating top-tier security solutions.

“This partnership is a bold step towards bridging the gap between traditional web users and the burgeoning web3 space. We’re committed to building a secure, transparent, and user-centric ecosystem, where creativity and community engagement,” he added.

In the past, the platform has worked on simplifying the Web3 experience to make it seamless and attractive to those who are not tech-savvy and are a part of the existing Web3 space.

It also added several monetization options available through its app, including NFT minting and a community-driven governance system.

By making its platform easy for regular social media users and blockchain enthusiasts alike, RepubliK saw significant growth and expansion of its presence in the digital social sphere.

As such, the platform is also a gateway into the Web3 space for many new arrivals, so better security is of utmost importance, as it will provide a positive experience and potentially encourage new arrivals to venture deeper into the crypto space.