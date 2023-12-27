VechainThor (VTHO) reinforces its sustainability status with record-low carbon footprint
- VeChainThor emerges as a sustainable project, using only 0.000216 kWh per transaction.
- The project prioritizes sustainability and accessibility with advanced features.
- VTHO seems well-positioned to flourish in the upcoming times.
VeChain’s layer1 blockchain, VeChainThor, attained a remarkable milestone in ensuring environmental efficiency, recording a low carbon footprint of only 4.46 t CO2e per year. That equals a mere 0.000216 kWh of power per transfer.
That showcases the project’s eco-friendly approach, with electricity usage representing around 0.004% of other comparable blockchains.
VeChainThor’s sustainability prominenceCopy link to section
VeChain’s core network emerges as a blockchain committed to sustainability. The platform uses progressive proof-of-authority (PoA 2.0) to ensure speed while not compromising security. That forms a highly scalable network with lower power usage, making the blockchain crucial in promoting sustainability edges across different industries.
Further, VeChainThor’s inclusivity offers a robust platform for individuals, organizations, and developers. The fee delegation makes the network accessible to all interested users, whereas the multi-task transaction approach supports businesses handling complex transfers, cementing the project’s sustainability mission.
VechainThor token priceCopy link to section
The altcoin VTHO capitalized on the ongoing optimism within the crypto world, gaining over 85% on its monthly chart. It traded at $0.002499 during this publication, following a 0.65% daily dip.
The altcoin will likely extend its surges in the upcoming bull run. Despite price divergences, VeChain’s dedication to transparency and scalability positions VTHO and VET for impressive price actions in the web3 era.
