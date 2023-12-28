Ethereum’s (ETH) 2023 journey: how the Shapella upgrade revolutionized the DeFi sector entirely
- Ether’s April 2023 hardfork changed the decentralized finance sector forever.
- The upgrade led to a remarkable increase in Ethereum stakers.
- Liquid staking jumped 334%, outshining Lending’s 176%.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
The decentralized finance sector witnessed various changes throughout the past twelve months. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s (ETH) Shapella upgrade dominated the industry, seemingly revolutionizing the DeFi market forever.
Ethereum’s Shapella upgradeCopy link to section
The Ether mainnet unveiled the Shanghai hardfork in April 2023. It introduced the option to cash out Ethereum tokens that validators staked. Market players expected the event to affect the altcoin negatively. However, investor appetite remained steady despite massive withdrawals after the event.
Surprisingly, staked Ethereum increased steadily after the hardfork as money flowed into staking protocols. Investors delved into massive ETH staking, as the option to cash out their Ether at any time boosted investor confidence. The entire DeFi industry reflected this development.
Liquid Staking protocols recorded surges since March, outpacing the decentralized exchange category by June end. The former’s total value locked jumped 334% since early 2023, whereas DEXs increased by 176% in the last twelve months.
Liquid Staking dominated the DeFi market with a TVL of more than $32 billion. Decentralized exchanges had their total value locked at around $21 billion during this publication.
Looking to invest?
Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker.
Such developments saw Lido DAO surpassing other leading DeFi Apps, including AAVE. AAVE is a top Dapp in the lending category. Lido’s TVL stands at around $22.3B, while AAVE’s stands at $10.9 billion.
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
The future of DeFi marketsCopy link to section
The decentralized finance market will likely continue flourishing in the future, and analysts forecast that investors will opt to keep their money in safer bets, which could be joining Ethereum as a validator. That will propel Liquid Staking protocol’s TVL, further outshining Dapps. Moreover, the DeFi world awaits crucial developments in 2024.
The much-anticipated DeFi 2.0 promises inclusivity and accessibility in the financial segment. That will likely introduce new opportunities for market participants and redefine the traditional finance sector.
DeFi 2.0 will be business-to-business (B2B) oriented. The earlier DeFi applications prioritized user-friendliness.
Learn to trade crypto easily by copying crypto signals & charts from pro-trader Lisa N Edwards. Sign-up today for easy-to-follow trades for tonnes of altcoins at GSIC.