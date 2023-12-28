Could Pullix (PLX) token benefit from Spot Bitcoin ETF approval?

Cathie Wood – the founder of Ark Invest expects some investors to “sell the news” once the Securities & Exchange Commission issues its approval for a Spot Bitcoin ETF.

Wood shares her view on Bitcoin ETF

Copy link to section

Wood is convinced that the “big anticipatory move” would make some investors opt to take at least some profit after the regulatory approval for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.

Those who have been moving in and enjoying some nice profits will probably sell on the news.

She made that comment as she spoke with Yahoo Finance on December 26th.

Interestingly, however, the influential investor expects the “sell on news” emotion to be short-lived. Long-term, the approval of a Spot Bitcoin ETF will prove to be strongly positive for BTC, she added.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

That’s primarily because the said exchange-traded fund will enable institutional investors to access Bitcoin – the price of which would appreciate materially if they allocate just 0.1% of their assets to the world’s largest cryptocurrency, as per Cathie Wood.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

And the aforementioned benefit is unlikely to be restricted to Bitcoin only considering it’s a bellwether for the entire crypto space. So, newly launched projects like Pullix may also bathe in its victory.

A brief introduction to Pullix

Copy link to section

Pullix is basically a hybrid crypto exchange that puts strengths of centralised as well as decentralised projects into one.

The user-friendly platform is built on Ethereum blockchain and aims in particular to fix the liquidity issue that is typically associated with a DeFi exchange.

Another feature that distinguishes Pullix from its peers is the added focus on security. The project enables you to retain custody of the assets without having to forfeit the security benefits of a centralised exchange.

Lastly, Pullix is all the more exciting because it issues a native PLX token as well – which serves to turn this trading exchange into an investment in itself.

Click here to dive deeper into Pullix and what it has to offer.

What’s unique about the PLX token?

Copy link to section

Pullix defines its native token as the first “trade-to-earn” cryptocurrency. What it means is that you are essentially rewarded for trading on the platform.

The PLX token is currently in pre-sale and has already raised well over $1.8 million in a matter of days which suggests it’s seeing solid demand because its mission is resonating well with the crypto community.

Pullix token is currently going for $0.046 only which makes now an appropriate time to gain exposure. The next price increase is scheduled for eight days from now.

PLX is particularly an interesting investment as it enables you to benefit from the revenue sharing programme of the trading exchange. For holders of the token, it’s a unique mode of creating an additional source of fixed passive income.

For details on how to buy the PLX token in a few easy steps, visit the website here.

What else could help Pullix (PLX token)?

Copy link to section

Trading on Pullix comes with a bunch of other benefits as well.

For instance, the exchange enables access to artificial intelligence tools of OpenAI to maximise returns. Zero commissions with tight spreads are among other reasons why this blockchain project is sitting well with the traders.

Note that there are a bunch of other crypto-related tailwinds that may benefit the PLX token in the coming months as well.

One of these are scheduled in April of 2024 when the total supply of Bitcoin will halve. The halving event has typically resulted in a boost to BTC that tends to trickle down to the cryptocurrency market at large.

Other than that, the U.S. Federal Reserve is also expected to start cutting rates in the coming year (read more). that has historically invoked interest in the risk-on assets like cryptocurrencies which include the PLX token.

Interested in finding out more about Pullix and its native token? Visit the website on this link.