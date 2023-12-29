Cardano (ADA) presents the best December performance in 6 years

Cardano (ADA) is about to close its best December in six years. The crypto trades at $0.6232 at press time. While bearishness in the broader market triggered a more than 4% decline in the past day, ADA remains 61.93% up on its monthly price chart.

Cardano’s striking December performance

ADA registered notable bullish actions in December, surpassing gains in October and November. The 61.93% price surges represent the asset’s best December since 2012 when it ended the month with a staggering 517% jump.

Contrarily, the altcoin recorded declines during December sessions in the past two years. It plunged 15.9% and 23.1% in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Thus, the current situation represents significant optimism.

Ecosystem growth as a catalyst

Various crucial trends within the Cardano blockchain (this year) likely contributed to the altcoin’s enhanced performance. For instance, the Input-Output Global management remained dedicated to developing the platform. Introducing products such as the Midnight privacy protocol and Light Wallet Lace shows how the Cardano team is committed to innovation.

Besides starting the year with cryptocurrency memes like Snek, Cardano joined in industry initiates by onboarding stablecoin projects. The diversification in the Cardano blockchain contributed to the asset’s success in 2023.

The altcoin will likely close 2023 on a 152.9% YTD growth (if it sustains its current outlook). That showcases Cardano’s resilience this year despite challenges such as regulatory obstacles, which triggered ADA delists in notable trading platforms.

Meanwhile, the ecosystem’s dedication to project diversification, innovation, and resilience kept ADA afloat in the past year. Moreover, developments such as institutional interest makes Cardano ready for a successful 2024.