Pullix makes an instant hit as investors buy nearly $2M in presale

Pullix, an upcoming “trade-to-earn” cryptocurrency, launched a presale a few days ago. Through stage 4, investors have been accumulating the token as amounts raised hit $1.98 million. The investment is not by accident but an indication of the potential the project has. Investors’ expectations that Pullix occupies a special position in the world of crypto have attracted FOMO. Consequently, you might want to discover more about this token, tipped to rise more than 100x in 2024.

About Pullix

Pullix is a cryptocurrency exchange that combines the features of decentralised and centralised exchanges. The platform was launched from the realisation that the two types of exchanges have fallen short. Taping their advantageous features tackles problematic issues, offering beneficial attributes to investors.

Let’s take an example of liquidity, a key feature that allows investors to trade assets quickly and cheaply. Centralised exchanges have an advantage over decentralised peers since they carry a lot of liquidity. Pullix will tap this attribute of CEXs by incentivising users and offering multiple tradable assets. The platform also partners with institutional liquidity providers to offer much-needed liquidity. By offering deep liquidity, Pullix solves a longstanding problem which has hindered the adoption of DEXs.

On the other hand, Pullix taps into the security features of DEXs and solves a common CEX problem. By now, you must be aware of frequent exploits and security vulnerabilities reported on CEXs. Pullix offers investors private keys, allowing investors full control of their assets, just like DEXs. With your private keys, you can rest assured that no one will steal your assets, generating peace of mind.

It’s also needless to mention how mandatory KYC requirements have been troublesome to CEX investors. With Pullix, privacy is 100% maintained. Investors just open an account with the exchange using their email address. Traders use their digital assets as collateral to trade, making the platform efficient, convenient, and safe.

Is Pullix a good investment?

Pullix is the world’s first “trade-to-earn” platform. Like any other project with new features, it is likely to gain attention. The presale has been happening first, thanks to the uniqueness of the platform. As such, it is expected that its native PLX token will rise massively as adoption grows.

But as the wording “trade-to-earn” goes by, you might want to know what exactly these terms mean. Quite literally, it implies earning by trading. Of course, the obvious route to earning on the platform is trading assets and making profits. However, Pullix rewards investors for just using its platform, regardless of trade outcomes. Investors earn a profit share from the daily revenues that the platform makes.

Besides the reward mechanism, Pullix is a lending protocol. Investors benefit from lending and borrowing and grow their incomes. There are also exciting earnings through yield farming, staking, and Pullix’s VaultX feature. There are also NFT and DeFi launchpads for additional passive income.

Pullix is also a low-cost platform. Investors trade assets under zero commissions and tight spreads, making Pullix competitive and attractive. What’s more? You can trade multiple crypto and traditional assets, including forex and stocks. Investors might also take advantage of margin trading to trade in higher volumes and earn more.

Investing in Pullix for a 100x gain?

Analysts have been bullish on Pullix and anticipate a hefty run of positive results once it launches. The market consensus is that the Pullix price has the potential to rise 100x in 2024 or more.

In our conservative view, the token might rise by more margins in the future owing to its unique role. With tokens of leading platforms rising by greater margins, Pullix should be held in the same regard. Interested investors might learn more about the token’s presale on the project’s website.