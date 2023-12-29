Terraform vs. SEC update: Judge classifies LUNA and MIR as securities
- US judge issued a summary judgment on Terraform Labs' lawsuit on 28 December.
- The judgment ruled Luna, MIR, and other tokens from the firm as securities.
- Attention shifts to the 24 January trial on fraud charges.
The Terraform Labs vs. SEC lawsuit, launched in February, saw a vital development on 28 December. The United States Fed Judge Jed Rakoff ruled that Terra-linked tokens, including Luna and MIR, are securities.
The summary judgment indicated that Terraform Labs violated securities laws when it sold its digital coins to the public. Meanwhile, the latest milestone will likely shape the suit’s trajectory ahead.
Terraform’s latest rulingCopy link to section
The judge ruled against the crypto company, stating that Luna and MIR are securities despite being investment contracts. The declaration aligns with the United States SEC’s viewpoint. That means Terraform and the involved cryptocurrencies could be heading for possible regulatory implications.
While the latest ruling is crucial, the legal fight between Terraform and the SEC continues. The judge denied the motions for fraud charges summary judgment by both parties. The jury will keep navigating the lawsuit’s intricacies.
The judge allowed testimonies from both sides, excluding two defense witnesses prioritizing Terra’s custodial wallets. Meanwhile, the recent decision sets Luna and MIR under SEC’s radar.
Allegations against TerraformCopy link to section
The Securities & Exchange Commission sued Terraform Labs and its chief, Do Kwon, for a multi-billion securities fraud in February.
The regulator alleged that the crypto firm used its stablecoin TerraUSD, to facilitate the fraud.
Nonetheless, Terraform disagrees with the SEC, stating that the watchdog lacks evidence that its assets are securities.
Meanwhile, the attention will switch to the upcoming fraud charges trial, set for 24 January 2024.
