Crypto VC funding plummeted 68% in 2023, signaling industry refocus

The cryptocurrency market saw various intriguing developments in 2023. On the investment trends, crypto venture capital (VC) saw a notable dip over the past year. VC plunged to $10.7 billion in 2023, a 68% slump from $33.3 billion in 2022.

Nonetheless, 2023 remains the 3rd-highest year from overall cryptocurrency investments, outshining 2019 and 2020 bear market performances.

Cryptocurrency investments in 2023

The market saw most of 2023 investments happening in the year’s initial half, with the past six months recording declines. Nevertheless, November saw a slight surge amid renewed investor interest. Also, there were changes in the investment stages. Investors delved more into pre-seed, seed, & series A fundings.

Contrarily, mid & later-stage funding dips, indicating a shift toward new ventures within the digital assets market.

Meanwhile, web3, NFT, and infrastructure led as far as sectors in the crypto space are concerned. Others, like trading platforms, enterprise solutions, and data analytics, noted declined investment deals.

While 2023’s investments were lower than 2022 peaks, surpassing the $6.4 billion attained during the 2019-2020 bearish market signals a maturing market, attracting substantial investments despite challenges.

Crypto venture capital deals dipped from 2,671 in 2022 to 1,819 in 2023, a 32% plunge. The deal count stayed steadily higher than monthly contracts in 2020 and close to 2021 figures.

2023 crypto funding dip triggers industry refocus

The broad economic trends, regulatory uncertainties, and the impact of the failed entities contributed to the significant decline in cryptocurrency funding in 2023. Meanwhile, the downside was somewhat healthy, allowing the market to consider top priorities.

The 2023 crypto investment landscape shows investors prioritizing early-stage enterprises. That shows a growing trust in the longer-term potential of crypto and blockchain techs despite near-term challenges.

Meanwhile, crypto venture capitalists expect increased investments in the space in 2024, matching the latest price shifts and the forecasted surges in the digital coins industry.