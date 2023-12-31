Shiba Inu (SHIB) closes 2023 as the top altcoin in India
- Data reveals SHIB as the most traded crypto on India’s top exchange WazirX.
- Coming second after Bitcoin, it outshines established projects such as ETH and XRP.
- India remains a top hub for cryptocurrency undertakings.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
Meme token Shiba Inu has cemented its position in the Indian crypto market. The altcoin defied expectations to outshine established crypto projects such as Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum (ETH) as it emerged as the 2nd most-traded crypto on the WazirX exchange.
WazirX’s 2023 report highlights Shiba Inu’s outstanding performance. It showed that the loyal followers, the Shiba Army, have been vital in the project’s success. SHIB has even outpaced Dogecoin (DOGE), the original canine-themed cryptocurrency.
Shiba’s rising prominence in IndiaCopy link to section
Shiba Inu could have emerged as the best digital coin for Indian crypto traders due to various reasons. The altcoin’s affordability and accessibility make it a lucrative option for early investors, perfect for cost-oriented economies like India.
Also, the Shiba Inu meme appeal attracts young tech-savvies in India. Further, the project’s dedication to ecosystem developments (as it looks for heightened utility) triggered expectations of astronomical gains – a focal point for many investors in any emerging economy.
Looking to invest?
Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker.
India’s crypto marketCopy link to section
India has one of the most dynamic markets for virtual coins. It rose to be the second-largest crypto market globally despite high taxes.
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
Moreover, it has recently increased scrutiny of the market. The country labeled cryptocurrencies as gambling tools before blocking access to leading exchanges, including Binance.
Nevertheless, the Indian cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, and Shiba Inu’s current popularity showcases the increasing faith in digital coins as legitimate assets.
Learn to trade crypto easily by copying crypto signals & charts from pro-trader Lisa N Edwards. Sign-up today for easy-to-follow trades for tonnes of altcoins at GSIC.