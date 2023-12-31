What next for Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Memu (SHMU) as meme cryptos go wild

Top meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, continues to record notable fluctuations, signaling the crypto market’s volatility. Despite value declines, driven by investor reaction and changing market dynamics, analysts trust DOGE and the new entrant Shiba Memu (SHMU) will flourish in 2024.

Dogecoin eyes record highs

The leading meme token, Dogecoin, has struggled, with its price plummeting by more than 16% within the last 21 days. The downside emerged after DOGE failed to overcome $0.11. Despite significant downtrends, the alt fought to retain its price actions beyond the support floor at $0.087.

Further, DOGE seems poised for a bounce back towards $0.15 – $0.20. Big Chonics, a renowned tech analyst, revealed that Dogecoin is printing a bull flag pattern, which might catalyze swift uptrends to higher highs.

Also, Because Bitcoin’s analyst Jackis stated that each DOGE cycle has been somewhat similar, adding that the increasing speculation that Elon Musk’s X will integrate the token for payment services would propel DOGE in 2024. Jackis trust that could be what the meme token awaits to rally toward $1.

Each cycle kinda different and yet also kinda same ✍️



Here is the $DOGE time + percentage drop comparison. Will it go to 1$ this cycle? Maybe, let's find out



But good to note that @elonmusk announced that X will launch payment services in 2024! ✍️ https://t.co/LrHJv5wui5 pic.twitter.com/VujXSLDP8M — JACKIS (@i_am_jackis) December 29, 2023

Shiba Memu’s impeding success

Shiba Memu has dominated the meme coin space with its unique narratives and massive presale – raised over $4.9M so far. The altcoin ranks among the top presale assets with the potential to rally in 2024. The project leverages AI software to increase its marketing capabilities, targeting exponential growth to lead the crypto market.

Shiba Memu’s presale success indicates investor confidence in the token. SHMU will likely explode as meme coins prepare to lead the upcoming broad-based market rally. Nonetheless, Shiba Memu remains vulnerable to wild fluctuations. Thus, enthusiasts should apply risk management tactics to avoid massive losses.

SHMU awaits exchange listings, which could trigger substantial price rallies, as the presale nears an end.

The future of meme cryptos

It could be challenging to forecast what the future holds for the crypto memes industry. Dogecoin’s current struggle and Shiba Memu’s predicted future highlight the volatile nature of these assets.

As the meme coin market navigates the unpredictable waters, it witnesses increased attention from enthusiasts and casual investors. Meanwhile, the connection between community engagement, broad market forces, and social media makes meme cryptocurrencies worth investor consideration.

