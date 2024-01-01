BYD says its vehicles sales jumped 62% in 2023
- BYD sold a total of just over 3.0 million vehicles last year.
- Analyst George Gianarikas shares his view on BYD and $TSLA.
- BYD ended 2023 down 35% versus its high in early February.
BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS: BYDDF) is in focus on Monday after reporting a massive year-on-year increase in vehicle sales in 2023.
How many vehicles did BYD sell last year?Copy link to section
The electric vehicles company sold a total of just over 3.0 million units last year which represents a near 62% increase versus 2022.
1.6 million of these were battery EVs while the remaining were plug-in hybrids, as per its press release this morning.
The news arrives about a couple months after BYD Company Limited said its profit climbed to an all-time high of $1.42 billion in its third financial quarter. The Chinese automaker has recently disclosed plans of setting up a factory in Hungary.
Note that BYD Company Limited ended the recent year down 35% versus its high in February of 2023.
BYD stock vs Tesla: Analyst picks a sideCopy link to section
On Monday, the Shenzhen-headquartered firm also said it sold 340,178 battery electric and hybrid electric vehicles in December. Well over half of these were all-electric.
Sharing his view on both BYD Company Limited and its primary rival – Tesla Inc, a Canaccord Genuity analyst George Gianarikas said recently on CNBC’s “The Exchange”:
Tesla will likely be overtaken from a unit perspective but what it’ll win over time is the profit share battle.
His buy rating on $TSLA is coupled with a price objective of $267 which suggests about an 8.0% upside from here. In contrast, Berkshire Hathaway – the multinational conglomerate of Warren Buffett last year said BYD was well ahead of Tesla in China (find out more).
