Here’s an overview of what Metacade has planned for 2024

Metacade – a blockchain based gaming platform looks positioned for a solid 2024 even though it already ended the last year on a strongly positive note.

Glimpse of what 2023 looked like for Metacade

The GameFi platform went live with its Public Beta Launch in the final week of November and ended the recent year with over 26,000 gamers and crypto enthusiasts.

Its chief executive recently joined NeoTokyoCode reiterating the project’s commitment to becoming a leader in Web3 gaming. A few of the notable games now available on Metacade include Shockwaves, Definity Legend, Great Escape, and Heroes Battle Arena.

Strategic partnerships are really what defined 2023 for Metacade. The platform came together with the likes of Meta Strikers, Aether Games, Meta Studio, Love Monster NFT, Moon Bio Studios and many other in the recent year.

And all of that will likely continue in full swing in 2024, as per the ambitious plans that Metacade has laid out for this year.

Metacade is explore AR/VR gaming this year

Metacade is expected to introduce Meta Grant – a grant programme this year via Itch.io.

The Web3 community committed to bring blockchain enthusiasts and gamers together will also launch a marketplace for NFTs (non-fungible tokens) in the coming months.

Now that Metacade has already added a bunch of new games to its platform, its next venture is expected to be in augmented reality or virtual reality (AR or VR) games. The project will continue to look for strategic partnerships to deliver on the aforementioned plans.

In pursuit of a transforming into a solid global gaming ecosystem, Metacade has signalled commitment to double down on marketing as well.

Note that Metacade is not yet a fully decentralised autonomous organisation or a DAO but it aims at hitting that milestone by the end of 2024.

Metacade to launch a jobs board in 2024

It is worth mentioning here that CertiK has already approved Metacade as a secure and transparent blockchain platform following a rather in-depth audit.

So far, users have several means of earning on Metacade, thanks to its exciting Play2Earn model. But members of this community can also spend the MCADE tokens to participate in gaming tournaments – winning which makes you eligible to earn rewards.

Lastly, Metacade also recompenses its users for engaging with other members, posting review, or contributing in any other way to the platform.

On top of it, in the final quarter of this year, Metacade will introduce a jobs board, as per the White Paper on its website.

It will enable gaming and Web3 companies at large to advertise the roles that members of the community will be able to apply for depending on their skills and experience to land a new job in a niche that they hold oh-so dearly.

Click here to know more about how this jobs board will likely function.

Is $MCADE a good investment right now?

Note that everything on Metacade is powered by its native token called the $MCADE.

It’s currently priced at over 15% less than what it was worth at the end of its presale in March of 2023. But the pullback may just be an opportunity to invest considering there’s so much exciting this platform has planned for 2024.

A new staking pool it launched in October last year and the breakthrough collaboration it announced with Polygon around the same time makes it an attractive investment opportunity.

The crypto coin is currently listed on one decentralised exchange – Uniswap – and three centralised one (Bitget, BitMart, and Coinstore).

The broader tailwinds of the crypto space, be it related to the pending approval of a Spot Bitcoin ETF or the U.S. central bank switching to cutting rates may also benefit the $MCADE in 2024.

Interested in investing Metacade ($MCADE)?