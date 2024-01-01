Bitcoin investors ended 2023 on a happy note and the new year will likely be just as kind to them, as per Mark Mobius – the founder of Mobius Capital Partners.

Mobius sees Bitcoin at $60,000 in 2024

Mobius forecasts the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap to hit $60,000 in 2024 that suggests over 40% upside from here. It is worth mentioning here that the fund manager was accurate in warning of a sharp decline in Bitcoin to $20,000 in 2022.

Speaking recently with folks at CNBC, he agreed that there was “no rationale for that prediction” per se, except that the Securities & Exchange Commission of the United States now looks more than likely to approve a BTC exchange-traded fund in the near term.

Many believe the Bitcoin ETF will significantly boost institutional interest in the cryptocurrency that typically tends to translate into price appreciation.

Provided that Mobius turns out to be true again with his Bitcoin prediction, it is conceivable that other crypto names, including the recently launched ones like Shiba Memu will benefit as well since BTC is a crypto market bellwether.

Shiba Memu is powered by a native meme coin

Shiba Memu enables you to benefit from strength in the cryptocurrency space all the while giving you exposure to the immensely in focus artificial intelligence market.

Let’s explore the crypto side of Shiba Memu first.

Shiba Memu is powered by a native meme coin that it calls the “SHMU”. While there may be risk involved with investing in meme coins, one must also remember that it’s a market that grew from the ashes in 2020 to conjure a valuation of over $20 billion by the end of 2022.

SHMU has recently ended its pre-sale that raised a total of over $4.9 million. It is now expected to “list soon”, as per its website that historically tends to unlock the next rally in a crypto coin.

Interested in finding out more about the Shiba Memu? Visit the website

How does Shiba Memu (SHMU) tap on AI?

Now, let’s look into the artificial intelligence side of Shiba Memu.

According to the White Paper on its website, the platform takes advantage of AI to not just create promotional content but spread it as well on the internet. So, you can think of Shiba Memu essentially as a marketing powerhouse.

In fact, its White Paper says Shiba Memu is just as efficient as 100 marketing agencies put together.

More importantly, it’s not like you’re already too late in terms of investing in artificial intelligence. Statista projects this market to be grow by ten folds roughly between now and the end of this decade. And you can tap on that rapid growth with a position in the SHMU native meme coin.

You can find out how to invest in Shiba Memu

SHMU could benefit from other tailwinds as well

There are a few tailwinds other than a Spot Bitcoin ETF that could help the crypto space including Shiba Memu this year.

For starters, the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut rates in 2024 that tends to drive more interest in the risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies. Members of the FOMC have recently signalled three rate cuts this year as Invezz reported here.

On top of it, there’s bitcoin halving scheduled for April of 2024. That’s when the total supply of BTC halves and results in significant boost to price per coin.

Note that other experts even forecast a much more aggressive rally in Bitcoin this year. CoinFund – a venture capital, for example, sees the world’s largest cryptocurrency hitting half a million dollar in 2024.

Click here for further details on Shiba Memu and its native meme coin the "SHMU".