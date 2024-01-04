Cardano (ADA/USDT) analysis: a potential sell setup amidst major support breakdown

ADA/USDT trading strategy Copy link to section Buy/sell asset: Sell ADA/USDT

Entry price: 0.5907

Stop loss: 0.6521

Leverage: 1x

Take profit 1: 0.5390

Take profit 2: 0.4700

Take profit 3: 0.3725

Timeframe: 1-2 weeks

Maximum profit: 36.%

Maximum loss: 10%

ADA/USDT chart and technical analysis

Cardano dropped 19% yesterday due to Bitcoin’s ETF denial report. The price of ADA/USDT dropped below the major support level of 0.5904 and broke the bullish trendline. The price is likely to drop further to 0.3725 support level.

The 0.5904 support level will now act as a strong resistance level and the price broke the bullish trendline around the same price. I am considering the 0.5904 resistance level for sell entry and my target for this trade is the 0.3725 support level.

Another confirmation for short entry around the same price is the 0.50 Fibonacci retracement level. The price is likely to make a correction after the drop and will retrace to the 0.5904 resistance level before the drop.

Cardano fundamental analysis

Fundamentally, the recent 19% drop was mainly driven by a report claiming that the SEC “will reject” the spot Bitcoin ETF.

If that happens the overall crypto market could drop further, however, if that’s untrue then the price is likely to follow the price action. Moreover, the NFP data will also be published in USD tomorrow which could also impact the price significantly.

Cardano to Tether trade idea takeaways

