Cramer says ‘Bitcoin can’t be killed’: what it may mean for Pullix

Bitcoin has had a tremendous 2023 and it seems well positioned to have a strong 2024 as well considering the SEC is expected to approve a Spot Bitcoin ETF soon.

Jim Cramer’s view on Bitcoin

In fact, famed investor Jim Cramer recently said on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” that “Bitcoin can’t be killed”.

He was all praise about the “remarkable comeback” that the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap delivered in the recently concluded year. That’s about 12 months after he said “I would not touch crypto in a million years”.

Cramer has had a change of heart regarding Bitcoin primarily because a Spot ETF now looks like a matter of “when” and not “if”. Once approved, such an exchange-traded fund will likely drive massive institutional interest into BTC thereby unlocking its next leg up.

But is Bitcoin going to rally in kind of a vacuum? Not likely. Why – because it’s a bellwether. Its tailwinds tend to reflect in other cryptocurrencies as well. One such name that may also benefit from that trickle-down effect is Pullix.

Pullix is a hybrid crypto exchange

The team behind Pullix has set out to resolve the liquidity issue that you may commonly find in a DeFi exchange.

They have combined the positives of a centralised exchange with the positives of a decentralised exchange to create a hybrid crypto exchange called Pullix.

What’s even more interesting about Pullix is that it’s not just another one of your run-of-the-mill crypto exchange. It actually has native token of its own that goes by “PLX”. So, you can think of Pullix essentially as an investment that is likely suitable to play the expected strength in crypto space in 2024.

PLX is currently priced at $0.07 in the ongoing pre-sale. You can find out ways to invest in it in a few easy steps on its website on this link.

Holding PLX could mean passive income

“PLX” is unique in that it’s the first “trade-to-earn” cryptocurrency. So, Pullix itself is a hybrid exchange. And you get to earn a reward for trading on it.

To make things even more lucrative for its users, Pullix even shares a part of its revenue with those who hold its native token. Talk about an exciting new means of fixed passive income.

Pullix has raised more than $2.7 million so far in its pre-sale. What it means is that the idea of a hybrid crypto exchange, the trade-to-earn model, and all else the PLX token has to offer is being welcomed by the crypto community.

That typically tends to be a telltale sign of a crypto token that has potential to significantly appreciate in terms of price moving forward. Interested in finding out more about Pullix and the PLX token? Click here to visit the project website.

Pullix (PLX) is committed to security

Pullix is doing good in pre-sale also because the hybrid exchange particularly focuses on security. It offers you the same security strengths as a centralised exchange but the custody of the assets also remains with you.

The PLX token may also be a great investment because it’s priced at $0.07 at writing only. So, a potential investor wouldn’t necessarily have to break bank to gain exposure to it. Note that the next price bump in the Pullix token is scheduled for 11 days from now, as per the website.

And then of course there’s a bunch of other tailwinds that are expected to make the crypto space shine in 2024. These include the U.S. central bank switching to cutting interest rates and the total supply of Bitcoin cutting in half.

All of it may also benefit the PLX token considering it’s a cryptocurrency at its core. You can dive deeper into Pullix and the PLX token by clicking here.