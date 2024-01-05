Stifel: ‘party is just getting started’ in this stock up 80%

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) has already gained a whopping 80% over the past two months but a Stifel analyst is convinced that the “party is just getting started”.

Elanco stock could climb another 27%

Copy link to section

Jonathan Block told clients in a research note today that valuation setup in Elanco stock is “compelling” versus its peers Zoetis and IDEXX Laboratories despite the sharp surge since late October.

He upgraded the pet pharma company to “buy” this morning and raised his price target to $20 that suggests about a 27% upside from here.

Stifel’s bullish call arrives about a month before Elanco Animal Health Inc is scheduled to report its financial results for the fourth quarter.

Consensus is for it to earn 11 cents a share versus 19 cents per share a year ago.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Elanco will accelerate revenue growth into 2025

Copy link to section

Jonathan Block is confident that Elanco Animal Health Inc will accelerate revenue growth on the back of its canine treatments into 2025.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

He’s particularly bullish on the company’s Zenrelia for dermatology while channel checks for Quattro have also been better than expected.

Elanco secured conditional license from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for its monoclonal antibody against parvovirus last year in May. It’s the first treatment available in the United States for the highly contagious virus in dogs.

Stifel likes Elanco stock because these products could help improve the company’s topline by more than $150 million and support margin expansion as well in 2025.