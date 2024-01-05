2022 was a year of disaster for the crypto space as scandals and collapses resulted in a significant increase in outflows. But then came 2023 and together with it, the interest in cryptocurrencies.

And now 2024 looks well-positioned for another strong year particularly because the Securities & Exchange Commission is expected to soon approve a Spot Bitcoin ETF that’ll drive institutional interest into the crypto industry.

Unfortunately, though, at about $45,000, Bitcoin may not be a suitable or rather, a feasible investment for many who are interested in cryptocurrencies.

For such investors, there are three meme coins – ApeMax, CorgiAI, and Memeinator – with potential to rally in 2024. Let’s explore each of these individually.

ApeMax

Copy link to section

ApeMax is the world’s first Boost-to-Earn cryptocurrency. This unique staking model enables holders to earn rewards for “boosting” whatever entities they like.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Access to ApeMax is immediate once the meme coin is purchased. According to David Kemmerer – the Chief Executive of CoinLedger:

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

With ApeMax’s more gamified system, I would think this is a coin that will attract attention and therefore value in 2024.

ApeMax is currently in its pre-sale that has so far raised close to $1.8 million suggesting strong demand. What’s most interesting about this meme coin is that its price bumps once every 24 hours – the next of which is scheduled for about 18 hours from now.

CorgiAI

Copy link to section

CorgiAI is a platform that offers you exposure to the rapid growth in meme coins as well as artificial intelligence.

The project taps on AI to develop a meme generator. Its decentralised community uses the namesake native token as the medium of exchange.

CorgiAI printed a record high in the final week of December but has pulled back ever since which may have created an opportunity to invest in this crypto coin. CorgiAI has a market cap of close to $600 million at writing.

Note that Statista forecasts artificial intelligence to grow tenfold as a market between now and the end of 2030. That’s the kind of growth you can tap on with CorgiAI.

Much like CorgiAI, Memeinator is another recently launched coin to play the rapid growth in AI.

Memeinator

Copy link to section

Memeinator defines its mission as total domination of the meme space. And how does it plan on doing that? It uses artificial intelligence to hunt for weak coins on the internet and eliminate them to make the meme coins safer and more attractive for serious investors.

In a matter of months, Memeinator pre-sale has raised close to $3.0 million which suggests its mission is resonating well with the investment community. MMTR will go live on notable crypto exchanges after the pre-sale that typically tends to result in price appreciation.

And then there are other tailwinds that could help unlock its next leg up. These include the U.S. Federal Reserve cutting rates some three times in 2024 as members of the Federal Open Market Committee signalled recently as Invezz reported here.

Interested in finding out more about Memeinator and investing in the MMTR coin in a few simple steps? Visit the website on this link.

Conclusion

Copy link to section

Meme coins may be a risky investment particularly considering its history of scams and frauds.

But it is also worth considering the other side of this coin. Did you know that meme coins were barely worth enough to be called a market before the pandemic but by the end of 2022, it was a market worth $20 billion?

That’s an aggressive growth trajectory that you can be a part of and monetarily benefit from if you choose to invest in ApeMax, CorgiAI, or Memeinator as we discussed above.