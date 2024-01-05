Netflix is reportedly exploring ideas to boost gaming revenue
- Ideas include in-app purchases and in-game advertising.
- Netflix Inc may also start charging for bigger games.
- $NFLX is currently up close to 40% versus its October low.
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is reportedly exploring ideas to boost its revenue from videogames. Its shares are currently up close to 40% since their low in October.
Netflix is committed to gaming for the long termCopy link to section
The mass media giant first made a push into videogames in 2021 to offer an additional, free perk aimed at keeping subscribers on the platform.
Netflix has so far spent $1.0 billion roughly on its push into gaming. Still, less than 1.0% of its worldwide subscribers play games on the platform on a daily basis, as per data from Apptopia.
Still, a Wall Street Journal report on Friday said the Nasdaq-listed firm is now discussing ways to generate revenue from its game portfolio.
Wall Street currently has a consensus “overweight” rating on shares of Netflix Inc.
How may Netflix boost its gaming revenue?Copy link to section
Ideas that its management have considered to boost gaming revenue include in-app purchases and in-game advertising for those subscribed to its ad-supported tier.
The Los Gatos-headquartered firm is also exploring charging for bigger games, the WSJ report added on Friday.
The report arrives a couple weeks before Netflix Inc is scheduled to report its financial results for the first quarter. Consensus is for it to earn $2.19 a share versus 12 cents per share a year ago.
Last month, Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne reiterated his “overweight” rating on $NFLX (find out more). His $550 price target suggests about a 17% upside from here.
