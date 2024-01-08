Ambrx Biopharma stock doubles on JNJ deal

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: AMAM) roughly doubled this morning after Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) revealed plans of acquiring the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.

Details of the JNJ-Ambrx deal

Copy link to section

Johnson & Johnson is willing to pay about $2.0 billion to buy the Nasdaq-listed firm. The definitive agreement values each of its share at $28.

Ambrx has a proprietary synthetic biology technology platform for next-gen ADCs (antibody drug conjugates). Yusri Elsayed of Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine said in a press release today:

Ambrx’s ADC tech offers unique advantages in conjugation of stable antibodies and cytotoxic linker payloads, which results in engineered ADCs that effectively kill cancer cells and limit toxicities.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson are marginally in the red in premarket on Monday.

ADC developers have been in demand

Copy link to section

Evidently, Johnson & Johnson is committed to expanding its footprint in cancer therapies.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Antibody drug conjugates, in particular, have attracted massive interested from pharmaceutical behemoths in recent months as these “guided missiles” target cancer cells while keeping damage to healthy tissue at a minimum.

Antibody-drug conjugates, one of the creams of the crop in 2023 biopharma dealmaking, are riding into 2024 on a strong note as Roche pays $50 million upfront to collaborate with a biotech in China, where many of the ADC deals have been made recently. https://t.co/7bsh8ouOEz — Endpoints News (@endpts) January 2, 2024

In November, peer AbbVie also announced plans of spending $10.1 billion to acquire a Waltham-headquartered developer of ADCs – Immunogen as Invezz reported here.

The news arrives only weeks before Johnson & Johnson is scheduled to report its financial results for the fourth quarter. Consensus is for it to earn $2.32 a share versus $2.35 per share a year ago.