Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) is up 10% on Monday after a Morgan Stanley analyst issued a super bullish note in its favour.

American Airlines stock should be worth $20

Copy link to section

Ravi Shanker upgraded the air carrier today to “overweight” and said its shares could hit $20 by the end of this year that suggests about a 40% upside from here.

The analyst recommends owning American Airlines stock for an improving balance sheet. Shares will continue to benefit from strong post-pandemic execution as well, he added.

The Fort Worth-headquartered airline is expected to earn 5 cents a share in its current financial quarter versus $1.17 per share a year ago, as per Zacks Investment Research.

Note that the last time $AAL traded at above $20 was in April of 2022.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

$AAL to settle scores in 2024

Copy link to section

Ravi Shanker agreed that American Airlines have been weighed for quite some time as it made its way through a bunch of “black swan events”.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Talks of a recession also served as a headwind for the Nasdaq listed company last year. Still, the Morgan Stanley analyst remains convinced that it’s entering 2024 “looking to settle several scores”.

Shanker expects momentum in shares of the U.S. airlines from December to continue in the new year as well on the back of resilience in fundamentals. On Monday, Morgan Stanley also restored peer Delta Air Lines Inc as its top pick in this sector.

We expect the market to gravitate towards DAL’s compounding and unique growth story as the airlines gain more traction in 2024.