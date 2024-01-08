Apple to launch its Vision Pro in the U.S. on February 2nd

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) says it will launch its Vision Pro in the United States on February 2nd. Shares of the tech titan are trending up in premarket on Monday.

Vision Pro pre-orders will begin soon

The multinational will open pre-orders for its virtual reality headset on January 19th, as per its press release today. According to Tim Cook – the chief executive of Apple Inc:

The era of spatial computing has arrived. Apple Vision Pro’s revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore.

Vision Pro was first announced at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference in 2023. The Nasdaq-listed firm expects its new product to go up against Meta’s Quest.

Apple is scheduled to report its financial results for the first quarter on February 1st. Consensus is for it to earn $2.08 a share versus $1.88 per share a year ago.

Is Apple stock worth buying here?

Apple Inc ended the recent year on a rather strong note – up nearly 50%.

But a similar performance is unlikely to be repeated in 2024, as per Richard Kramer – an Arete Research analyst. On CNBC’s “Worldwide Exchange”, he said this morning:

I think there’s a natural concern that multiple expansion you saw in Apple stock is not repeatable this year – and, of course, it’s a natural target for investment bank analysts to downgrade.

Last week, Barclays analyst Tim Long downgraded $AAPL to “underweight” and said its shares could tank to $160 which suggests more than a 10% downside from here (find out more).

Apple Stock Is Downgraded on Signs of Sales Weakness. The Stock Is Falling. https://t.co/aRl8FenRkb — Barron's (@barronsonline) January 2, 2024