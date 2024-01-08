SEC’s FOMO warning elicits ETF approval as Memeinator presale cruises past $3.1M

2024 comes with a lot of expectations in cryptocurrency markets. While notable developments are expected, none is more anticipated than the world’s first spot Bitcoin ETF. In fact, analysts are predicting as much as a 95% chance that the ETF will see the green light. And so, investors anticipate big moves in the market. But the SEC has issued a warning as more investors join the Bitcoin bandwagon. Meanwhile, FOMO is building on the upcoming project, Memeinator, which crossed the $3.1 million in presale.

FOMO warning a reassurance of the first spot Bitcoin ETF?

Social media users were excited as the US SEC warned about the risks of crypto investing. SEC warned crypto enthusiasts against building FOMO and investing in digital assets for the sake. From an investment sense, FOMO refers to the fear of missing out on an opportunity. Investors engage in compulsive behaviour, such as buying an asset because of an actual or perceived profit.

While it is unclear why the SEC issued the warning, users preempted it as a positive signal for the spot ETF. That comes even as the market awaits a potential decision by the January 10 deadline, with a lot of optimism. Consequently, FOMO has been building around cryptocurrency markets, helping Bitcoin to climb above $44,000.

According to the SEC, people should not buy a particular asset because others are. Instead, they should invest because it fits their investing goals. The regulator also warned investors not to take an investment opportunity because popular figures promote it.

Memeinator cultivates meme memories as listing beckons

Aside from Bitcoin, investors are also anxious about the rapidly growing meme landscape. As positive cryptocurrency news develops around Bitcoin, it is obvious the rest of the sector will benefit. One cryptocurrency that has attracted attention is Memeinator. It is an upcoming meme project that capitalises on AI to make the meme sector worthwhile.

Memeinator uses AI to scan the web and spot weak and non-original memes. It then crushes them from the face of the earth, guaranteeing that only quality projects thrive. This way, Memeinator offers a solution to a thorny meme cryptocurrency problem of uncontrolled growth.

Analysts hold Memeinator in high regard for its role and expect the token to shape meme trends in 2024. As the project takes on peers, it will gain popularity, driving its price to an anticipated $1B market cap. For Memeinator to attain such a substantial market value, analysts have earmarked it for up to 50x gain.

Memeinator also invests in powerful marketing and branding. It courts top influencers and lists on the best exchanges. The aim is to become globally known and gain traction, living to its meme label and becoming viral. As such, Memeinator is expected to gain exponentially, with potential listing on exchanges expected in 2024.

132% ROI in presale and future 50x value of MMTR

Memeinator’s tantalising presale has also been fueled by its promise of high returns. The project delivers a whopping 132% return in presale. For example, the presale opened at $0.01 in stage one, but MMTR is now priced at $0.0186 in stage 11. At the last 29th stage, the token will be valued at $0.0485.

Additionally, Memeinator’s future value potential could be unlocked by its use in other Web 3.0 areas. A notable one is gaming, which is set to be launched at the end of the presale.

The token will also be available for staking for passive income. There are also community NFTs, where users learn about the creative works of the Memeinator team. With the application, the potential for MMTR to rise 50x in the future is undoubtful. In the meantime, a post-listing speculation could see MMTR make a 10x gain in 2024.