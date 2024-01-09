Accenture is buying Work & Co for an undisclosed amount
- Accenture and Work & Co deal is subject to customary closing conditions.
- Accenture expects continued focus on artificial intelligence in 2024.
- Shares of Accenture Plc have gained about 17% since late October.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) just revealed plans of buying Work & Co – a digital product company based out of Brooklyn. Its shares are roughly flat at writing.
Here’s what we know about the Accenture-Work dealCopy link to section
The professional services company expects this acquisition to help it tap on the global digital transformation market that is expected to hit $1.7 trillion by 2028.
Work & Co did not reveal the financial details of its agreement with Accenture on Tuesday. Mohan Ramaswamy – its found partner said in a press release today:
It’s energizing to look towards a future of collaborating on work powered by unmatched level of scale, intelligence, sector expertise, and innovation found at Accenture Song.
Wall Street currently has a consensus “overweight” rating on shares of Accenture plc that have gained 17% since late October.
Looking to invest?
Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker.
What Accenture expects in terms of trends in 2024Copy link to section
The agreement between Accenture Plc and Work & Co is subject to customary closing conditions, as per the press release on Tuesday.
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
On Tuesday, Accenture also reiterated that artificial intelligence software will likely remain a major trend in 2024. It expects “Gen AI” to play a role in unlocking human potential instead of stifling it.
According to Statista, the artificial intelligence marketplace will be worth about $2.0 trillion by the end of this decade versus $200 billion only at writing.
Last month, Accenture reported better-than-expected adjusted per-share earnings for its first financial quarter even though its revenue came in slightly shy of Street estimates.
Copy expert traders easily with eToro. Invest in stocks like Tesla & Apple. Instantly trade ETFs like FTSE 100 & S&P 500. Sign-up in minutes.
77% of retail CFD accounts lose money.