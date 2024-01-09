Accenture is buying Work & Co for an undisclosed amount

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) just revealed plans of buying Work & Co – a digital product company based out of Brooklyn. Its shares are roughly flat at writing.

Here’s what we know about the Accenture-Work deal

The professional services company expects this acquisition to help it tap on the global digital transformation market that is expected to hit $1.7 trillion by 2028.

Work & Co did not reveal the financial details of its agreement with Accenture on Tuesday. Mohan Ramaswamy – its found partner said in a press release today:

It’s energizing to look towards a future of collaborating on work powered by unmatched level of scale, intelligence, sector expertise, and innovation found at Accenture Song.

Wall Street currently has a consensus “overweight” rating on shares of Accenture plc that have gained 17% since late October.

What Accenture expects in terms of trends in 2024

The agreement between Accenture Plc and Work & Co is subject to customary closing conditions, as per the press release on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Accenture also reiterated that artificial intelligence software will likely remain a major trend in 2024. It expects “Gen AI” to play a role in unlocking human potential instead of stifling it.

According to Statista, the artificial intelligence marketplace will be worth about $2.0 trillion by the end of this decade versus $200 billion only at writing.

Last month, Accenture reported better-than-expected adjusted per-share earnings for its first financial quarter even though its revenue came in slightly shy of Street estimates.