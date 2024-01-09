Here’s why the AITX stock price is soaring

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX) stock price jumped by over 13% on Tuesday after the company received a repeat order. The shares jumped to a high of $0.0040, over 100% above the lowest point in December. This rebound gives it a market cap of over $24 million.

AITX stock chart

In a statement, the company said that it had received an order for 6 ROSA security robots from an American bank with over $100 billion in assets and 800 branches. This order came after the company carried out a pilot program to protect its key assets. The bank is still considering placing more orders from AITX. In a statement, Steve Reinharz, the CEO of AITX said:

“It is gratifying to see a prominent banking group recognize the outstanding performance, security, and cost-saving advantages that ROSA offers after the extensive testing they completed.”

AITX hopes that its Robotic Assistance Devices subsidiary will become a major player in the security industry. Precisely, it hopes to partner with more banks to secure key assets like ATMs, which have become vulnerable in the past few years. It now has a prospective of 35 Fortune 500 customers.

AITX stock price has also jumped after some positive reports from the company recently. Last week, it said that it expects to grow its annual recurring revenue by 2x to 4x this year. Two weeks before that, it announced that its ARR had jumped to over $5 million.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

The most recent financial results showed that its order intake in the third quarter jumped to $151k as the company booked 144 devices on order, a 435% increase.

$AITX last year we made similar estimates and happily we're ending up closer to the higher end of that forecast. Naturally we'll be workng to get close to 4x this year 2024 as well. Real growth from a real OTC company focused o fundamentals. Let's MIAGY! https://t.co/lJ4DH4hK3Q — Steve Reinharz (@SteveReinharz) January 2, 2024