Ta-da announces a $3.5 million raise to develop infrastructure and expand operations

Ta-da, an AI data marketplace, has raised $3.5 million that will be used to develop the platform’s infrastructure and expand operations.

The recent rise saw the participation of top Web3 VC funds such as Morningstar Ventures, MultiversX, GBV Capital, XVentures, NxGen, and Spark Digital Capital.

Ta-da, which has been incubated by Morningstar Ventures since 2021, will use the funding to grow its AI data marketplace. Part of the funding will also go towards improving the company’s marketing and communication efforts and expanding the team.

Ta-da will also improve the security of its marketplace by funding security audits that will verify the integrity of its protocol. Security remains a key feature of blockchain protocols amid an increase in hacking attacks.

Merging blockchain and AI technologies

Ta-da is a platform that crowdsources the data verification process. It ensures that individuals can dissect datasets and be part of a booming AI economy. The project is exploring a new use case of blockchain technology by gamifying AI data to give companies affordable datasets.

The AI data market is expected to post a 25% CAGR over the next ten years. Ta-da, with its unique offering of gamifying data collection and distribution, will capture a large size of this rapidly growing market and spur more growth in the Web3 arena.

Ta-Da wants to make it easy and cost-friendly to access high-quality AI data. By solving this problem, Ta-da wants to ensure that AI companies can attain their full potential.

The Ta-da AI marketplace promotes a competitive environment within which businesses can acquire reliable datasets. By venturing into this niche, Ta-da is working to ensure that businesses can acquire reliable data sets and have access to AI innovation to flourish.

The Ta-da marketplace will be powered by a token, whose IDO will happen on MultiversX’s xLaunchpad.

This project has also integrated Web3 gaming offerings where individuals will earn tokens after recording and analyzing voice data. Ta-da will leverage a Web3 app where users will receive rewards after completing tasks such as data validation.

Backed by an expert team

Ta-da is backed by a team of professionals. The project has ties to Vivoka, a startup that has amassed global popularity for its speech recognition solutions.

Ta-da’s CEO, William Simonin, comes with extensive experience in entrepreneurship. His brother, Hasher, who is also involved in Ta-da, is one of the top Web3 voices in France and the founder of a crypto investment platform known as Meria.com.

The Ta-da advisory board also includes the CEO of Morningstar Ventures, Danilo Carlucci, and the creator of Apple’s AI-powered virtual assistant Siri, Luc Julia.