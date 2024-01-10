China to release record new yuan loans data, boost CNY
- China’s new yuan loans, to be released this morning, are expected to show record loans in 2023.
- If these rumours prove true, it will be a welcome sign for China's struggling economy.
- A record amount of new yuan loans could also provide a much-needed boost for the CNY.
Today, January 10th, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is expected to announce its new yuan loan amounts for December 2023.
This morning, it seems the question on every market watcher’s mind is this: will China’s new yuan loans rise in line with the extra support injected into the economy by China? Or will a disappointing loans amount signify more troubles to come for the already embattled economy?
Will New Yuan Loans live up to very high expectations?Copy link to section
In a recent Reuters poll, analysts forecast that China’s new loans would reach a 1.40 trillion yuan in December. This is a significant increase from November’s 1.09 trillion.
This amount would make 2023 the highest year on record for China in terms of new loans amounts.
What do New Yuan Loans signify?Copy link to section
While new loans are a signifier of debt, representing the outstanding balance lenders like banks have on their balance sheets for businesses and consumers, they’re mostly a good thing.
That’s because new yuan loans also show how much the Chinese are pumping back into the economy with spending, and rising totals for new loans, especially when they’re above forecast expectations, are considered a sign of future growth for the CNY.
Good news for overextended lendersCopy link to section
Bloomberg also reported this morning that companies Grand Automotive, Volke and Longfor, all of whom have sizable debts with Chinese banks, recently announced repayment plans for a significant amount of what they owed.
