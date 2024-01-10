HP gears up for earnings season with $14 billion AI-driven acquisition

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced yesterday that it is acquiring Juniper Networks for the sum of $14 billion, or $40 per share.

The news is likely to be a highlight mentioned in HP’s results announcement during earnings season. While an exact date hasn’t yet been announced, HPE is expected to present results sometime between February 27th and February 29th.

About Juniper

Juniper uses its respected AI to power the software and/or hardware networks of companies like Aston Martin, T-Systems and Zoom.

The acquisition of Juniper promises to be significant to HPE’s aim of being a gamechanger in what it calls the ‘edge-to-cloud’ space of decentralised data accessed via the cloud. It can, essentially, be seen as HPE’s declaration of intent to join the AI gold rush.

But, more than this, it psychologically represents a new potential age for IT as well.

Juniper Systems is one of the oldest and most respected ‘software companies’ that harkens all the way back to 1996 and the dot com bubble. It has remained an independent company since then for over 27 years. Until now, that is.

Juniper CEO to stay on

Cannily, HPE announced that Rami Rahim, Juniper’s CEO of some ten years now, will stay on to “lead the combined HPE networking business”.

Rahim himself expanded on the implications of the venture in a blog post on the Juniper website:

HPE brings years of experience in high-performance computing… that all apply to the current AI data center revolution. By combining with our intent-based automation solution, we will be positioned to be a pioneer in the development of a comprehensive solution for customers building AI data centers.”

The bigger picture

In short, HPE and Juniper are promising to provide C-suite companies with the ability to intelligently secure, analyse, collect and store data using AI in a new way.

According to Rahim, revenue from Juniper’s products that use AI have grown nearly 100 percent YoY for the last two reported quarters.

This will no doubt come in handy for HPE, who reported in their most recent financial results (in November 2023) that Q4 revenue was down seven percent YoY, bringing its full-year revenues down to $29.1 billion.