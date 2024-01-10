OpenAI just debuted two new offerings

OpenAI – the Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence company is in focus this morning after it rolled out two new offerings; the GPT Store and ChatGPT Team.

What’s the thought behind the GPT Store?

GPT Store is much like the App Store where you can list a personalised chatbot for others to download.

Members of the community have built a total of 3 million GPTs so far, as per OpenAI. Users can search for whatever they’re looking for on the Store by categories like education, lifestyle, or writing.

OpenAI also plans on launching a new programme for the GPT builders that will reward them on the basis of engagement on their tool.

The news arrives only days after the European Commission said the multibillion-dollar investment that Microsoft has pledged into OpenAI could face a full-fledged merger investigation.

Here’s what we know about ChatGPT Team

On Wednesday, OpenAI also debuted the ChatGPT Team which is similar to its Enterprise offering launched last year in August only smaller.

The new service caters to businesses with less than 150 users and costs $30 a month per user if paid on a monthly basis or $25 a month per user if paid yearly.

OpenAI is expanding its offerings to keep a step ahead of rivals in the AI arms race. Notable names that it competes with in the artificial intelligence space include Google and Anthropic.

Over 92% of Fortune 500 firms currently use ChatGPT and the platform now has some 100 million active users (weekly). Last month, OpenAI was reported in talks to raise new funds at a valuation of $100 billion.