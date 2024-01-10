Pixellete Technologies secures a 5% equity in BlockGuard

BlockGuard, a leading Web3 platform, has secured an equity partnership deal with Pixelette Technologies. This deal will improve upon the blockchain offerings by BlockGuard and Pixellete Technologies.

Pixellete Technologies is a blockchain and IT firm based in London. Besides securing a stake in BlockGuard, the founder and CEO of Pixelette, Asif Ashiq Rana, will join the platform as an advisor.

Pixellete Technologies takes a 5% equity in BlockGuard

BlockGuard is a Web3 firm offering various services, such as professionally managed funds, a redeemable gold-backed token, and financial planning software backed by blockchain technology.

Pixellete Technologies has now taken a 5% equity stake in the company. Pixellete Technologies will also support BlockGuard in creating a proposed tokenized gold system. The two will also improve the underlying blockchain to bolster security and the user experience.

While discussing this equity partnership deal, BlockGuard’s CEO, Anthony Bevan, opined,

Concluding this agreement is a huge milestone for BlockGuard as we look to build on our DeFi vision in 2024 and beyond.

Bevan further noted that the diverse portfolio of AP and blockchain companies supported by Pixellete Technologies demonstrated the company’s commitment to bolstering innovation and exploring technology.

Pixellete Technologies’ commitment to blockchain

The CEO of Pixellete Technologies has a significant presence in the blockchain and AI industries. As an All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPGs) member, he advised the British government on innovative technologies.

Rana noted that Pixellete Technologies would work with BlockGuard to deliver top-tier development solutions to bring its vision to life. The partnership with BlockGuard is the first major one for Pixellete Technologies in 2024.

As aforementioned, the terms of the deal will see Rana join BlockGuard as an advisor. While serving in an advisory capacity, Rana will use his expertise and experience to benefit BlockGuard. BlockGuard will also get a sizable equity investment.

Rana comes with extensive experience in innovative technologies. He serves as a Managing Director at Big Innovation Centre (BIC). In this role, he works to make groundbreaking technologies such as blockchain, metaverse, AI, and digital finance available in the market.

BlockGuard is also transforming risk management processes in Web3 to make the processes transparent, accessible, and efficient to global investors. The platform delivers a long-term approach to optimizing asset growth while creating a portfolio builder and curating funds that are readily accessible to wealth managers.