Bitcoin ETF approved, SEC nod to 11 firms for spot Bitcoin ETFs

In a landmark decision, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 10 approved the launch of a spot Bitcoin ETF, marking a significant milestone for the cryptocurrency industry.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler has released an official statement on the approval of the spot #Bitcoin ETFs



Let the floodgates open 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EWVGpfoX84 — The Bitcoin Conference (@TheBitcoinConf) January 10, 2024

11 firms approved

Copy link to section

The list of approved firms includes ARK 21Shares, Invesco Galaxy, VanEck, WisdomTree, Fidelity, Valkyrie, BlackRock, Grayscale, Bitwise, Hashdex, and Franklin Templeton.

This approval signifies a pivotal change in the rules, allowing these spot Bitcoin ETFs to be listed and traded on their respective exchanges.

Error 404 panic

Copy link to section

The filing, which confirmed the regulator’s approval, was briefly available for download on the SEC’s website. However, it was only accessible for several minutes before it disappeared, leading to an ‘Error 404’ message.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

This temporary availability of the document added a layer of intrigue to the already significant news, fueling discussions and speculations among investors and industry observers.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Bitcoin Spot ETF approved.



It’s official.



Now let’s go back to our normal lives. https://t.co/J7ogRNgqIz — The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) January 10, 2024

This long-awaited move offers both retail and institutional investors in the United States a new avenue to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price through a regulated financial product.

Major crypto asset manager Grayscale’s spokesperson said:

I am happy to confirm that the Grayscale team has received necessary regulatory approvals to uplist GBTC to NYSE Arca, and we will share a press release with additional information shortly.

Day after SEC X account hack

Copy link to section

The approval comes after a tense period of uncertainty that peaked on Tuesday when the SEC’s official X account (previously known as Twitter) was reportedly hacked. The compromised account prematurely announced the approval of all pending applications for spot Bitcoin ETFs.

This false information, accompanied by a manipulated graphic, caused a brief but intense flurry of confusion within the crypto community.

However, the drama surrounding the false announcement did not overshadow the genuine approval that followed. On Wednesday, the Cboe BZX Exchange began preparing to list and trade shares of these newly approved spot Bitcoin ETFs, indicating that the official green light from the SEC might be imminent.

Big validation for crypto

Copy link to section

The approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF is a significant development for the crypto industry.

Unlike previous Bitcoin ETFs, which were based on futures contracts, a spot ETF is directly tied to the current price of Bitcoin, offering a more direct and potentially less volatile investment option.

This move by the SEC is seen as a validation of Bitcoin’s growing acceptance within the traditional financial sector.

It opens the door for major asset managers and financial firms to include Bitcoin in their diverse portfolios, providing a regulated and potentially more secure investment method for both retail and institutional investors.

The drama surrounding the false announcement on social media highlights the ongoing challenges faced by regulatory bodies in managing information in the digital age. However, it also underscores the high level of interest and anticipation that surrounds major decisions affecting the cryptocurrency market.

The approval of the spot Bitcoin ETF by the SEC is a welcome development for the crypto industry, offering a new level of legitimacy and accessibility for investors looking to tap into the potential of this decentralized digital asset.