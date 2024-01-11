Hertz just revealed plans of switching back to gas-powered vehicles

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HTZ) plans on selling 20,000 electric vehicles it currently has in its U.S. fleet. Shares of the car rental company opened in the red on Thursday.

Hertz will reinvest in gas-powered vehicles

Copy link to section

The Nasdaq-listed firm also confirmed in its regulatory filing today that part of the proceeds from this sale will be used to reinvest in gas-powered vehicles.

Hertz cited higher repair costs and weak demand for electric vehicles for the switch that it expects will result in a non-cash charge of about $245 million in its fourth financial quarter.

The company based out of Estero, Florida will report its Q4 results in early February. Consensus is for it to lose 2 cents a share versus 50 cents per share of earnings a year ago.

Hertz stock is currently down over 50% versus its 52-week high.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Hertz expects a boost to its free cash flow

Copy link to section

Hertz Global Holdings Inc expects the sale of EVs and going back to internal combustion engines to improve corporate EBITDA and boost free cash flow by up to $300 million in 2024-25.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

[We] expect this action to better balance supply against expected demand for EVs.

Note that the car rental company once had a strategy focused on electric vehicles. It had even announced plans of buying 100,000 Teslas in 2021. But EV sales have slowed down ever since – rising 1.3% only in the fourth quarter of 2023.

EV sales surpass 1 mil in 2023 up over 40% YOY and 8% of total vehicle sales. Tesla maintains 51% market share. Still so many more EVs that can be sold annually… the tip of the iceberg. We need to educate the public! $TSLA https://t.co/0K0mGLfpnz — Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) January 10, 2024

Wall Street currently has a consensus “overweight” rating on Hertz stock.