All eyes are on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) today after it briefly beat Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to become the world’s most valuable publicly-traded company.

Apple has not started the new year on a strong note

Apple is struggling to grab on to its crown amidst a string of recent events that have weighed on its stock.

These include the U.S. Justice Department that was reported building an antitrust case against the tech behemoth on January 5th. Foxconn – a Chinese assembler of its iPhones last week reported an annualised decline in revenue as well.

Apple stock has been rather dull also because Barclays downgraded it to “underweight” at the start of this year (find out more). The firm’s $160 price target suggests about a 13% downside from here.

Analysts at Piper Sandler downgraded $AAPL to “neutral” as well just days later.

Microsoft is flying high on its commitment to AI

On the flip side, Microsoft seems to be receiving all the love lately on the back of its continued investments in artificial intelligence that go well beyond OpenAI.

The tech titan recently said that device makers plan on introducing a Copilot key on personal computers for instant access to its AI assistant.

OK big news for Microsoft Copilot.



It now uses GPT-4 Turbo for free.



This means you no longer need ChatGPT Plus to use the latest OpenAI model.



Here's how to check if you have access and what it changes: pic.twitter.com/Ek94ZjfeYW — Paul Couvert (@itsPaulAi) January 10, 2024

In November, the Nasdaq-listed firm even announced an artificial intelligence chip that will go up against the most in demand Nvidia GPUs as Invezz reported here.

$MSFT is expected to report its financial results for the second quarter on January 23rd. Consensus is for it to earn $2.75 a share versus $2.32 per share a year ago.