S&P 500 outlook after the CPI data on Thursday
- Inflation in the U.S. was up more than expected in December.
- Jason Hunter of JPMorgan shares his view on the S&P 500.
- The benchmark index is currently trading near its all-time high.
S&P 500 may open in the red on Thursday after the Bureau of Labour Statistics said inflation was up more-than-expected in December.
S&P 500 to find resistance at the 4,800 levelCopy link to section
Versus a year ago, consumer prices in the United States were up 3.4% last month – well above the Dow Jones estimate at 3.2%.
The data could make it harder for the benchmark index to break to the upside, as per Jason Hunter – the head of technical strategy at JPMorgan. On CNBC’s “Closing Bell”, he said a day earlier:
There’s channel resistance, Fibonacci swing objectives … all clustered around the 4,800 area. We suspect that’s going to continue to be a sticking for the S&P 500 over the near term.
For the month, consumer prices came in up 0.3% on Thursday versus a 0.2% increase expected.
Jobs report last week was also red hotCopy link to section
Excluding food and energy, the so-called core consumer price index (CPI) printed up 3.9% for the year – also hotter than the economists’ forecast for a 3.8% increase.
The core reading was, however, in line with estimates for the month. Still, Jason Hunter of JPM remains cautious as there tends to be a “period of consolidation” even in a bull market.
Last week, the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics said non-farm payrolls increased way more than expected in December ass Invezz reported here.
But Josh Brown – chief executive of Ritholtz Wealth Management is convinced the Nasdaq Composite is not overbought and the momentum in that index could continue in the coming weeks.
