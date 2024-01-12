Bank of America (BAC) beats Q4 earnings estimates despite income setbacks

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has released its Q4 earnings report, revealing a mixed performance that defies Wall Street expectations.

The financial giant posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70, beating the analyst estimate of $0.64. However, noninterest income fell short, leaving investors to scrutinize the intricate details of the report.

BofA Q4 earnings report

Copy link to section

Bank of America reported adjusted Q4 earnings per share of $0.70, surpassing the average analyst estimate of $0.64. Despite this positive outcome, the figure experienced a decline from $0.90 in the previous quarter and the corresponding quarter in 2022.

Notably, the adjusted EPS excludes a pretax $2.1 billion charge for the FDIC’s special assessment on large banks and a $1.6 billion pretax BSBY cessation charge.

Bank of America NII meets consensus, noninterest income falls short

Copy link to section

Net interest income (NII), on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, was reported at $14.1 billion, aligning with the Visible Alpha consensus. However, this figure reflects a decline from $14.5 billion in the prior quarter and $14.8 billion a year ago. Noninterest income also faced challenges, coming in at $8.01 billion, trailing the $9.57 billion Visible Alpha estimate. This represents a drop from $10.8 billion in Q3 and $9.85 billion in Q4 2022.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Investors observed a 1.24% decline in Bank of America’s stock (BAC) during premarket trading following the release of the earnings report.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Consumer Banking, Global Wealth, Global Banking, Global Markets

Copy link to section

The breakdown of segment performance reveals noteworthy details. Consumer Banking revenue dipped to $10.3 billion, accompanied by a slip in net income to $2.77 billion. Global Wealth and Investment Management reported revenue of $5.23 billion, and net income reached $1.02 billion. Global Banking revenue dropped to $5.93 billion, with net income at $2.47 billion. Global Markets experienced a decline in net income to $4.22 billion.

The Q4 report sheds light on both strengths and challenges faced by Bank of America, providing valuable insights for investors navigating the dynamic financial landscape.

BofA (NYSE: BAC) shares reacted mildly after the earnings report, dropping by 2.05% to trade at $32.46 on January 12, at 10:24 GMT-5.