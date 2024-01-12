JPMorgan Chase & Co reports record financial results
- JPMorgan Chase has released its Q4 2024 financial results and kicks off the start to earnings season.
- The company reported impressive profits and dividends off the back of 2023's high interest rates.
- However, with interest rates likely due for cuts soon, the 2024 financial year will be a different story.
JPMorgan Chase & Co on January 12th reported a record amount of revenue and net income for 2023, according to its chief financial officer Jeremy Barnum in the company’s presentation.
These did, however, include a slight drop in its quarterly profits as the company’s net income went from $13.2 billion in Q3 to $9.3 billion in Q4 of 2023.
However, excluding significant items (most notably the acquisition of First Republic in the year), the Q4 2023 net income was $12.1 billion.
This was slightly behind of expectations that the banking giant would report a record $49 billion in profits YoY.
Dividends up significantlyCopy link to section
Its common dividend was of $3.04 per share, and an EPS of $3.97, compared to Q3’s $3.1 billion, or $1.05 per share, the company said in a statement.
The company’s Gross Investment Banking and Markets revenue was also up 32 percent, with a revenue of $924 million.
Flat revenueCopy link to section
Overall, JPMorgan’s reported revenue was $38.6 billion and managed revenue was $39.9 billion, remaining flat. By comparison, Q3 revenues were $39.9 billion and managed revenue was $40.7 billion, including $669 million in net investment securities losses.
Credit costs doubled to $2.8 billion, including $2.2 billion of net charge-offs and a $598 million, due to the current high interest rates. In 2023’s Q3, credit costs were $1.4 billion.
Loan amounts come downCopy link to section
Average loans were up 17 percent (although up only four percent excluding First Republic), with “average deposits flat” according to JPMorgan. In Q3 2023, they were up 27 percent YoY and nine percent QoQ.
The JPMorgan share priceCopy link to section
The shares of the company were trading at $170,33 at markets opening on Friday. Market sentiment was generally bullish ahead of the results, with the share price rising from $170.33 to over $170,36 in the hours leading up to the announcement.
