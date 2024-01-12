Riding the wave: Bitcoin Cash breakout above resistance sparks long-term optimism

BCH/USDT trading strategy Copy link to section Buy/sell asset: Buy BCH/USDT

Entry price: $273

Stop loss: $254

Leverage: 1x

Take profit 1: $295

Take profit 2: $315

Take profit 3: $329

Timeframe: 1-2 weeks

Maximum profit: 20%

Maximum loss: 6%

BCH/USDT chart and technical analysis

The price of Bitcoin cash BCH/USDT closed above the previous high of $287 recently and created a strong support level of around $273. The price will likely retrace back to the $273 support level for correction after the recent rally.

The $273 is a good area for a potential long entry as the price has created an imbalance around the same area and it is also a good support level which will likely push the price upward.

I am considering the $273 support level for a potential long entry and my target for this trade is $329 daily supply level. The overall trend is bullish so is my bias on this coin.

Bitcoin Cash fundamental analysis

Fundamentally, the overall prospects look positive and there are no major high-impact fundamental events that could impact the price substantially.

The price is likely to follow the price action in the absence of major fundamental events.

