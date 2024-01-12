UnitedHealth saw elevated medical costs in Q4: here’s what experts are saying
- UnitedHealth reported its financial results for Q4 on Friday.
- Three experts share their respective views on UnitedHealth stock.
- $UNH is now trading about 5.0% below its 52-week high.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) is down 3.0% today even though it reported market-beating results for its fiscal fourth quarter.
Why is UnitedHealth stock down on Friday?Copy link to section
Investors are concerned primarily because managed care company saw higher-than-expected medical costs in Q4.
Its medical loss ratio or “MLR” came in at 85% for the recently concluded quarter versus analysts at 84.1%. According to Mizuho analyst Jared Holz:
We do not think managed care stocks can outperform the market when MLR trends are this high.
The health stock is now trading about 5.0% below its 52-week high.
Should you buy $UNH on weakness?Copy link to section
UnitedHealth earned $3.1 billion from its managed care operations in the fourth quarter that missed Street estimates by some $300 million.
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
But its revenue from Optum came in well ahead of expectations at $59.5 billion on Friday. Scott Nations of Nations Indexes said today on CNBC’s “Power Lunch”:
It’s a buy. We shouldn’t be surprised that there’s inflation in healthcare costs. But the company still beat on EPS. Isn’t that the definition of a well-managed company.
Wall Street currently has a consensus “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc.
Notable figures in UnitedHealth’s Q4 earningsCopy link to section
- Earned $5.5 billion versus the year-ago $4.8 billion
- Adjusted EPS printed at $6.16 as per the press release
- Revenue jumped 14% year-on-year to $94.4 billion
- Consensus was $5.98 a share on $92.1 billion in sales
- Net margined remained flat at 5.8% in its fiscal Q4
On Friday, UnitedHealth reiterated its guidance for $27.50 to $28 of per-share earnings (adjusted) on up to $403 billion of revenue in 2024. Courtney Garcia – senior wealth advisor at Payne Capital Management also told CNBC today:
You want to look at this optimistically. We have an aging population, that’s going to benefit them. Concerns of additional costs, I think a lot of those are one-time things.
Copy expert traders easily with eToro. Invest in stocks like Tesla & Apple. Instantly trade ETFs like FTSE 100 & S&P 500. Sign-up in minutes.
77% of retail CFD accounts lose money.