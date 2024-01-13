Pullix presale surges to over $3.5M as hybrid crypto exchange quickly attracts suitors

2024 proves to be an exciting year for cryptocurrency prices. Not only has the market debuted the first spot Bitcoin ETF, but a new CEX-DEX era is unfolding. Pullix, an upcoming crypto platform, is blending the two for a seamless user experience. Through the 6th stage of the presale, investors have accumulated over $3.5 million of the native token $PLX. Consequently, analysts are predicting up to 100x gain for the token in 2024.

Pullix – a hybrid CEX and DEX cryptocurrency exchange

Copy link to section

Two common exchanges in cryptocurrency markets are centralised and decentralised exchanges. Each carries its own benefits and downsides.

Talking of centralised exchanges, security issues have been a key challenge. The exchanges suffer from the shortcoming that users do not have control over their private keys. This has been a concern, as users have to trust the security protocols of the exchange to protect their funds.

Nonetheless, investors love centralised exchanges for their ample liquidity and multiple assets traded. The same advantage of high liquidity is unavailable to decentralised exchange users. However, decentralised exchange users have complete control over their funds through private keys.

The thorny DEX/CEX issue inspires Pullix, which solves the challenges of both worlds. On one hand, Pullix carries a high liquidity, as the platform lists multiple assets, unlike DEXs. Investors trade cryptocurrencies alongside traditional assets such as ETFs, commodities, forex, and stocks. Pullix also pulls liquidity by working with institutional liquidity providers like tier-1 banks.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

On the other hand, Pullix solves a troublesome CEX security issue by giving users control over their funds. Users hold private keys, which they can use to access their assets. More innovative than CEX, the platform is structured so that users do not need to undergo KYCs to trade. One needs to sign up with an email and get started, making the ease of entry low compared to CEXs.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Is Pullix an attractive investment?

Copy link to section

The era of CEXs and DEXs may just be getting shaken after unsatisfactory performance over the years. With investors pointing to their pitfalls, a platform that solves the problems is bound to gain traction. As presale success shows, Pullix could become a sensational project, helping in the price surge of its token.

Quite exciting also is that Pullix is designed to be a high-return platform. Token holders receive a share of daily revenues generated on the platform through a trade-to-earn feature.

The listed cryptocurrencies are also available for staking to earn passive income. Other ways to learn on the platform include yield farming and liquidity provision.

Besides, Pullix is meant to be a low-cost platform. Users are charged zero commissions and enjoy tight spreads to maximise their crypto incomes. The trades can be made on a margin, with up to a 1000:1 leverage provided.

Investing in Pullix for a 100x gain

Copy link to section

Fundamentally, Pullix is backed by a robust platform that promises to cure the ills of its predecessors. With the collapses of exchanges such as FTX and the low popularity of DEXs, Pullix could pull the trigger. Exchange tokens have risen by over 100x after launch, making Pullix a candidate for a similar gain. The speculative value for the token is still high, and the 100x prediction is attainable in 2024.

In the future, Pullix could hit higher margins. The earnings opportunity, benefits, and unique crypto role could fuel the token’s demand. This could see the token grow exponentially to become one of the most traded and valuable. Investors can buy the token on the project’s website, with the price in the presale increasing at each stage.