Binance adds ZK project Manta (MANTA) to Launchpool

Crypto exchange Binance has announced Manta (MANTA), the modular L2 for ZK applications, as the 44th Launchpool project.

As it goes live on the Binance Launchpool, users will begin farming MANTA by staking their BNB and FDUSD tokens into the two pools. Users can farm MANTA tokens in the next two days, Binance noted in its announcement on January 15.

Launchpool rewards of 30 million MANTA

Copy link to section

Of the 1 billion maximum supply, 30 million, or 3% of the supply will be available to users as Launchpool rewards. Binance will apply a 50,000 MANTA and 12,500 MANTA hourly cap in the BNB and FDUSD pool respectively. Farming will start at 00:00 UTC on January 16, 2024.

According to Binance, the exchange will then list the MANTA token on January 18 at 10:00 UTC. The new token will have MANTA/BTC, MANTA/USDT, MANTA/BNB, MANTA/FDUSD and MANTA/TRY as supported trading pairs. Notably, Binance will apply its Seed Tag to Manta, indicating the potential for wild price fluctuations for this token.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

What is Manta?

Copy link to section

Manta is a modular blockchain on Ethereum powered by MANTA, the native token used for governance, staking, collator delegation and network fees. The token is also used within the Manta ecosystem for native liquidity and as collateral.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

The Manta Pacific testnet, the EVM-equivalent Layer-2 zero knowledge (ZK) application platform, is live. It offers integration with Celestia DA and Polygon zkEVM.

The platform has planned for its Manta Pacific Mainnet Beta Launch in Q2, 2024. The roadmap also includes enabling of multiprover on Manta Pacific mainnet, transition to zkEVM and launch of Universal Circuits 2.0 on testnet.