Google Cloud joins Flare Network as infrastructure provider and validator

In a significant move within the blockchain space, Google Cloud, the cloud division of tech giant Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL), has joined the Flare Network.

Serving as both a validator and infrastructure provider, Google Cloud is now among 100 organizations adopting these roles for the Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO) on the network.

Google Cloud’s move to join Flare Network

Copy link to section

Flare Network positions itself as “the blockchain for data,” offering developers access to decentralized data through its Oracle system. Oracles, in the blockchain context, act as crucial entities connecting networks to external systems, enabling the execution of smart contracts based on real-world inputs and outputs.

Google Cloud’s entrance into Flare as a validator and infrastructure provider carries considerable weight. Crypto enthusiasts expect the partnership to spur the network’s native token, FLR. The token saw an 8% price surge and hit a daily high of $0.01944 after the news broke.

FLR price chart

According to the official announcement by Flare, the collaboration will ensure “decentralized data delivery in a dual role with network validation is what makes Flare the Blockchain For Data.”

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Google Cloud, being one of the leading global cloud service providers, brings a wealth of resources and infrastructure to the Flare Network.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Flare Network’s thriving ecosystem

Copy link to section

Flare’s infrastructure providers, responsible for delivering high-quality data, play a pivotal role in supporting developers to build diverse use cases for blockchain technology. With Google Cloud onboard, Flare gains access to an unparalleled volume of data, further enhancing its capability to provide valuable resources to developers.

Google’s active participation in blockchain networks underscores the industry’s growing acknowledgement of blockchain’s potential to revolutionize data management and decentralized applications across diverse sectors.

Google Cloud’s integration into Flare Network as a validator and infrastructure provider marks a milestone in blockchain collaboration. The vast resources of Google Cloud paired with Flare’s commitment to being a blockchain for data signal a promising future for decentralized applications and data accessibility within the blockchain ecosystem. The partnership aligns with broader industry trends, indicating the increasing recognition of blockchain technology’s transformative potential.