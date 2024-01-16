Avalanche, Hedera, and Pullix price forecast as the altcoin market recovers

The altcoin market braces for solid recovery as Bitcoin (BTC) weakens amid faded ETF hype. Most tokens recorded significant upticks over the past seven days, and Avalanche (AVAX), Pullix (PLX), and Hedera (HBAR) seem to have what it takes to print price surges in the upcoming weeks.

Bullish initiatives keep AVAX afloat

The Avalanche team wants to enhance developers’ experience by partnering with DoraHacks and PartcleNtwrk to build a SocialFi application. The platform will introduce a virtual hackathon for creators to compete in building high-end consumer apps on AVAX’s ecosystem.

Ever wanted to launch your own SocialFi app where creators and users are rewarded for engagement? What about a wireless network where users can also contribute their bandwidth?



Avalanche, @ParticleNtwrk and @DoraHacks welcome builders from around the world to join Avalanche… pic.twitter.com/xhDF1ZBZDh — Avalanche 🔺 (@avax) January 10, 2024

The altcoin maintained an upside stance during this publication, gaining 0.28% in the past day to $36.32. Also, its market cap and trading volume surged, and analysts trust Avalanche’s improved user engagement will propel the altcoin to $40 in Q1 2024.

Pullix – combining top CEXs and DEXs

Pullix (PLX) is one of the leading decentralized finance (DeFi) projects that want to dominate the crypto market by combining top centralized and decentralized exchanges to form a hybrid trading platform.

Pullix will allow individuals to purchase, trade, and sell various assets from crypto, ETFs, stocks, commodities, and forex.

The PLX native token will serve various roles within the exchange, and holders will likely benefit as Pullix establishes itself as a dominant player in the DeFi market.

PLX trades at $0.08 per coin, and some experts predict a 100x surge for the altcoin after its official launch.

Hedera teases upside continuation

HBAR has flashed redemption signals lately. It jumped 1.15% in the past 24 hours to press time levels of $0.07937. Also, Hedera’s market capitalization maintained a bullish trend at $2,673,600,035.

Further, technical signals suggest an upcoming bullish momentum, with an extreme greed level (76) and 68 bullish percentage. Thus, HBAR can climb past $0.1 in the upcoming bull run.

