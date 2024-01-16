Blur (BLUR) maintains upside momentum despite significant token unlock
- Blur ecosystem unlocked tokens worth $32.55 million on Tuesday.
- While such events trigger selling momentum, BLUR's price jumped nearly 16% in the past day.
- Investors and employees receive these assets.
Follow Invezz on Telegram, Twitter, and Google News for instant updates >
The Blur non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace has gained popularity lately. Meanwhile, the platform unlocked 49.46 million coins, worth approximately $32.55 million, on 16 January. While that meant flooding the network with assets, which triggers negative price actions, BLUR extended its latest run with a 15.55% jump within the previous day.
Blur’s $32.55M token unlockCopy link to section
The NFT platform has unlocked coins eight times (once per month) since 15 June 2023. Further, metrics indicate that Blur will undergo similar events in the future. The total supply stands at 3 trillion BLUR coins, of which only 1.3 trillion are in circulation.
Meanwhile, BLUR has recorded price surges during each unlock event. It gained 15.94% in the past day to hover at $0.6758 (during this publication). The alt surged 45.55% and 52% on the weekly and monthly charts.
Technical indicators show the altcoin might continue with its upside momentum. BLUR maintains its price above the 200EMA on the daily chart. Also, the 7-day timeframe shows the bullish head & shoulder formation. Maintaining this trend amidst optimistic conditions in the broad crypto market might propel BLUR to $0.78 before flying to $1.23.
Looking to invest?
Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker.
Releasing more assets to the marketplace increases supply, translating to more selling pressure and declining prices. Further, Blur’s unlock only benefits investors, staff, and future employees – not retail players. Thus, these individuals might sell the tokens, catalyzing significant price declines for BLUR in the long term.
Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
Learn to trade crypto easily by copying crypto signals & charts from pro-trader Lisa N Edwards. Sign-up today for easy-to-follow trades for tonnes of altcoins at GSIC.