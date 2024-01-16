HashKey Group raises $100 million in Series A financing round

HashKey Group, a digital assets financial services firm and operator Hong Kong-licensed HashKey Exchange, has announced a $100 million raise in its series A funding round.

According to the company, the financing round was at a pre-money valuation of more than $1.2 billion and attracted the participation of existing investors and new backers. The round’s investors included prominent institutional venture capital firms, Web3 institutions and strategic partners.

HashKey to use funds to advance Web3 ecosystem

The capital injection will go into programs targeted at HashKey’s Web3 ecosystem. As Invezz highlighted in November, HashKey Group’s node validation services provider HashKey Cloud, joined blockchain platform NEO as a strategic Web3 partner. HashKey Cloud will provide staking and node operations services as a member of the Neo Council.

HashKey Group will also deploy funds from the series A round towards product diversification for its crypto exchange. The Group will also use the new funding to drive its compliance and innovation programs around the globe.

HashKey Exchange is one of two platforms that were the first to receive licenses as virtual asset exchange platforms in Hong Kong, the other being OSL.

The two platforms secured regulatory approval to offer cryptocurrency trading to retail investors last August. That came as Hong Kong regulators rolled out its crypto framework allowing registered crypto exchanges and companies to offer crypto trading to retail customers.

