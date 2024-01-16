Should you invest in Memeinator after IMF’s view on AI

Artificial intelligence could affect about 60% of the job in high-income countries, as per the International Monetary Fund.

AI could help boost labour productivity

Copy link to section

The good news is that roughly half of these will likely see a boost to productivity due to AI integration. According to Kristalina Georgieva – the chief of IMF:

We are on the brink of a technological revolution that could jumpstart productivity, boost global growth and raise incomes around the world.

Her outlook is similar to analysts at Goldman Sachs who recently told clients in a research note that artificial intelligence could help meaningfully improve labour productivity and increase gross domestic product by up to 7.0%.

What the aforementioned forecasts essentially suggest is that the focus on Gen AI is expected to continue in the years ahead and the related benefit will likely trickle down to a lot of names including the recently launched projects like Memeinator.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 77% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Let’s dive deeper into what Memeinator is and what it has set to accomplish.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Memeinator helps you tap on rapid growth in AI

Copy link to section

Memeinator is primarily a blockchain based platform but one that makes an active use of artificial intelligence as well.

Founders of the project realise that frauds and scams stand in the way of capital inflow into the meme coins. So, they’ve created a platform that employs AI to scan for weaker tokens on the internet and wipe them off existence.

All in all, Memeinator states its ultimate goal in a White Paper on its website as total domination of the meme coins space. The initiative is powered by a native coin of its own called the “MMTR” that you can think of essentially as means to gain exposure to the rapid growth in artificial intelligence.

Note that MMTR is currently in pre-sale. To find out more about Memeinator or its native meme coin, visit the website on this link.

Memeinator (MMTR) has already raised millions in pre-sale

Copy link to section

Memeinator’s commitment to eliminating the weak meme coins is attracting interest in MMTR. This is evidenced in the fact that the native token has raised close to $3.6 million in a matter of months.

It is currently going for $0.0186 and is expected to hit $0.0197 in the next stage of its pre-sale, as per the website.

After the pre-sale, MMTR will list on crypto exchanges much like its peers in the past that may result in price appreciation as it becomes easier for the potential investors to access Memeinator.

It is worth mentioning here that Statista forecasts artificial intelligence to be a $2.0 trillion market by the end of this decade. At writing, AI is worth about $200 billion only.

You can participate in hopefully benefit from that tenfold growth over the next six to seven years with a position in Memeinator. Details of the project and the MMTR coin are available here.

MMTR will benefit as meme coin market continues to grow

Copy link to section

Despite the aforementioned scams and frauds, the meme coin market emerged out of ashes to command a valuation of about $20 billion over the course of two to three years.

As Memeinator delivers on its promise of clearing this space of weaker coins and dominating it, it is conceivable that the meme tokens market will grow that much rapidly in the coming years as well – and you could take advantage of that expected growth if you invested in the MMTR today.

Lastly, remember that the MMTR is a crypto coin at its core. So, the broader tailwinds of the crypto market may help boost its price as well. On top of that list of tailwinds is the Spot Bitcoin ETF that the Securities & Exchange Commission finally approved last week.

Bitcoin halving and the expected return of the U.S. central bank to cutting rates this year are among other crypto tailwinds that may be a boon for Memeinator. Click here to learn how to buy MMTR in a few simple steps.