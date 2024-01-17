This AI stock is up 30% on Wednesday: find out more

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BFRG) says early results of its work with the Lieber Institute for Brain Development have been positive. Its shares are up 35% at writing.

Details of Bullfrog-Lieber Institute collaboration

The global strategic collaboration aims at understanding a bunch of mental disorders.

Data from the Liber Institute comprised of 2,800 brain samples that encompassed psychiatric conditions like the bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and major depressive disorder. Vin Singh – the chief executive of Bullfrog AI said in a press release today:

This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in psychiatric research. We’ve gained invaluable ground into unraveling biological underpinning of psychiatric disorders.

The news arrives months after the Nasdaq-listed firm reported $1.25 million of net loss for its third financial quarter.

What else did Bullfrog CEO said today?

The artificial intelligence company had announced an agreement with the Lieber Institute for Brain Development in September of 2023.

As part of that agreement, the nonprofit research centre based out of Baltimore, Maryland had agreed to offer Bullfrog an exclusive access to its brain data. CEO Vin Singh of the AI-assisted drug development company also said on Wednesday:

These findings have potential to pave the way for developing more targeted and effective treatments that set the stage to seek out revenue-generating partnerships with pharma companies.

Bullfrog AI has been a publicly listed company for almost a year now. It’s initial public offering (IPO) last year in February had raised about $8.4 million in total.